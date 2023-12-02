Shehnaaz Gill finds solace as she seeks blessings in gurudwara; see PICS

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most popular actresses in the industry. She is known for her bubbly nature and charming personality. She recently surprised her fans by sharing pictures on social media that show her seeking blessings in a gurdwara. The actress embraced spirituality and immersed herself in a peaceful environment. She looked simply beautiful in traditional wear.

Shehnaaz Gill's latest social media post

The Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill took to her official social media handle and shared a few glimpses of her seeking blessings at gurudwara. The photos show her feeling grateful as she prays and has langar, thereby finding solace.

Shehnaaz Gill captioned the post, "Dhan Dhan baba deep singh Ji."

Have a look at Shehnaaz Gill's photos:

Speaking of her look, the actress is wearing a navy blue kurta-palazzo. She also wore a matching dupatta with a silver leaf-shaped border. Adding grace to her look, Shehnaaz went for a no-makeup look.

Fans react to Shehnaaz Gill's spiritual snaps

There is no denying that Shehnaaz Gill exudes pure and peaceful vibes while feeling the purity of devotion in her latest social media post. The lovely pictures instantly grabbed fans' attention, and several comments poured in.

One of the fans wrote, "Tu Haaste rahe bas yehi dua hai hum Sabki (We wish that you keep laughing)." Another comment read, "God Bless You Always Forever." Further, many people expressed their faith in Dhan Dhan baba deep singh Ji.

About Shehnaaz Gill

Most recently, Shehnaaz Gill was seen alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor in Thank You For Coming. The chick-flick is directed by Karan Boolani and bankrolled by Rhea Kapoor. Well, she also appeared in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, sharing the screens with superstar Salman Khan.

Further, the actress received mainstream recognition and rose to prominence owing to her participation in Bigg Boss 13. Throughout her time in the controversial reality show, Shehnaaz Gill made headlines for her closeness with co-contestant Siddharth Shukla. However, the actress finished up as a third runner-up, losing to Asim Riaz, who ended up as the second runner-up, and Siddharth Shukla (winner).

ALSO READ: CID fame Dinesh Phadnis aka Fredericks hospitalized, batting for life: Report