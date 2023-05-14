Shehnaaz Gill flaunts a vibrant smile as she enjoys the beach on Phuket vacation; see PICS

Shehnaaz Gill is among the most well-known and multi-talented actresses in the industry. Despite being one of the popular names in the entertainment world, Shehnaaz is loved for her down-to-earth nature. Those who are Shehnaaz Gill's fans know that the actress loves leading a simple life close to nature. From enjoying mountains and waterfalls to spending time on beaches, she has done it all. Now, Shehnaaz is having a gala time as she is vacationing in Phuket, Thailand with her mother and her close friend Ken Ferns.

Shehnaaz Gill's new PICS:

A few hours ago, Shehnaaz Gill took to her social media handle and shared a few snaps from her Phuket vacation. In these pictures, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress is seen flaunting her million-dollar smile while posing for the snaps. The diva is seen wearing a beautiful white printed cut-out dress as she enjoys herself on the beach. In the caption of these gorgeous photos, Shehnaaz wrote, "I’m at my best when around nature…." Fans and friends have taken to the comment section of this post and have praised her beauty.

Take a look at her PICS here-

Shehnaaz Gill's professional life:

After Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's success, Shehnaaz Gill has been gearing up for her next Bollywood film. She will reportedly be seen in Rhea Kapoor's film featuring Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. However, there has been no official confirmation about the same. Along with this, the next project Shehnaaz has is 100 percent by filmmaker Sajid Khan. This is also a multi-starrer film and promises a comedy riot with John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, and Nora Fatehi with Shehnaaz. An official announcement on this is not yet made.

Shehnaaz Gill's chat show:

A few months ago, Shehnaaz Gill launched her own chat show 'Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill' on her YouTube channel. This show has been graced by numerous actors and popular personalities such as RajKummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Rakul Preet Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Radhika Apte, Honey Singh, Kapil Sharma, Bhuvan Bam, and others.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Here's how Shehnaaz Gill plans to stay fit; actress treats fans with a glimpse