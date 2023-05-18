Shehnaaz Gill flaunts her colorful braids in new PICS from Thailand vacation; Seen yet?

Shehnaaz Gill is busy exploring Thailand's beaches, islands, and streets and has been sharing every glimpse of her new experience. The actress who believes in staying close to nature is the happiest as she vacations at these beautiful locations. With being busy living her life, Shehnaaz has also been serving serious fashion goals. Be it her stylish dresses or casual outfits, we love how she carries everything confidently and has been keeping up her fashion game strong even while traveling.

Shehnaaz Gill's new post:

A few hours ago, Shehnaaz Gill took to her social media handle and shared a few glimpses of her new look. In these snaps, we see Shehnaaz is seen sporting colorful braids as she steps out to explore the location. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress is seen wearing a loose orange shirt and white pants as she flaunts her new hairstyle. Sharing these snaps, Shehnaaz captioned it with a sun emoticon.

Take a look at her PICS here-

Shehnaaz Gill's professional life:

After Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's success, Shehnaaz Gill has been gearing up for her next Bollywood film. She will reportedly be seen in Rhea Kapoor's film featuring Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. However, there has been no official confirmation about the same. Along with this, the next project Shehnaaz has is 100 percent by filmmaker Sajid Khan. This is also a multi-starrer film and promises a comedy riot with John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, and Nora Fatehi with Shehnaaz. An official announcement on this is not yet made.

Shehnaaz Gill's chat show:

A few months ago, Shehnaaz Gill launched her own chat show 'Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill' on her YouTube channel. This show has been graced by numerous actors and popular personalities such as RajKummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Rakul Preet Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Radhika Apte, Honey Singh, Kapil Sharma, Bhuvan Bam, and others.

