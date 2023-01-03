Shehnaaz Gill-Guru Randhawa's music video Moonrise poster OUT; 3 times both singers gave us BFF goals

Popular actress Shehnaaz Gill is a prominent name in the entertainment industry and is a fan's favorite celebrity. The actress rose to fame after her stint in the hit reality controversial show Bigg Boss 13, after which success kissed her feet. Post her stint, Sheenaaz endorsed several brands, starred in music videos, and even launched her chat show 'Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill.' As we all know, Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa are gearing up for their upcoming music video, and now the stars have treated their fans with a poster of their song. Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa drop 'Moonrise' Poster:

Today, Shehnaaz Gill took to her Instagram handle and dropped the poster of her upcoming music video titled, 'Moonrise'. In this music album, Shehnaaz features along with popular singer Guru Randhawa. Moonrise is a romantic music video produced by T-series and is all set to release on 10 January 2023. Speaking about the poster, Shehnaaz and Guru are all smiles as they pose together in the song. Sharing this poster on her Instagram handle, Shehnaaz wrote, "Super excited to bring to you #Moonrise from #ManOfTheMoon Moon is rising on 10th January 2023. Stay tuned."

Take a look at the poster here:

Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa's collaboration have created a lot of excitement among their fans who are eagerly waiting for their song's release. Shehnaaz and Guru have a huge fan base, and there are no doubts about it. The two have recently started bonding and never miss a chance to share a glimpse of their happy time with their fans. We bring you times when these two Punjabi singers shared a glimpse of their friendship and gave us BFF goals. Here are 3 times when Shehnaaz and Guru gave us BFF goals:

Dance partners:

On October 23, T-Series hosted a grand Diwali bash, and many A-listers graced the celebration and it also saw the attendance of Shehnaaz and Guru. In the celebration, Shehnaaz and Guru stole the limelight with their amazing dance moves on the hit song 'O Makhna.' Both were all smiles as they grooved along in stylish outfits. Sharing this video, Guru wrote, "With India’s fav @shehnaazgill Happy Diwali."

Twinning and enjoying:

Here, Shehnaaz and Guru are seen twinning in green outfits and giving us major BFF goals by flaunting their outfits. The duo is seen enjoying on a yacht as they spend some time together.

Overprotective friend:

Recently, Guru dropped this cute but hilarious video on his Instagram handle with Shehnaaz which went super viral. This video was a BTS clip of their upcoming song Moonrise. In this clip we see both singers shooting at a beachside location and it was seen that Shehnaaz asked Guru to keep his on her leg. However, Guru tried to cover Shehnaaz's leg as her dress was a thigh-high slit outfit. But Shehnaaz ended up flaunting her leg, and said to him, “Idhar dekho (look at me).” Guru was seen laughing out loud after Shehnaaz's action. Sharing this video, Guru captioned, "You are only allowed to look at @shehnaazgill during the shoot. Moon is rising on 10th January 2023.

Shehnaaz Gill's career: Shehnaaz Gill gained fame after her stint on Bigg Boss 13. She began her career with the 2015 music video Shiv Di Kitaab. In 2017, she made her debut as an actress in the Punjabi film Sat Shri Akaal England. Shehnaaz later starred in Kala Shah Kala and Daaka in 2019 and was also seen in Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. Recently, Shehnaaz also turned into a host for her newly launched chat show named 'Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill' which streams on her YouTube channel. It has been graced by top celebs like Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Vicky Kaushal to promote their films. Shehnaaz's first rap song Ghani Syaani with MC Square also released on December 5. Along with this, she also has her Bollywood debut film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in her kitty. About Guru Randhawa: Guru Randhawa delivered various hit tracks including Suit Suit, Mehndi Waale Haath, Nach Meri Rani, Ishq Tera, High Rated Gabru, Patola, Nain Bengali and many others.

