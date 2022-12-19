Shehnaaz Gill has a gala time as she grooves with Rupali Ganguly and Vishal Aditya Singh at a wedding

Bigg Boss 13 fame actress looks fabulous in a white saree with multicolored floral embroidery work. The actress had accessorized her look with choker neckpiece and studs. She was seen dancing her heart out along with Vishal Aditya Singh and Anupamaa lead Rupali Ganguly. Videos from the wedding are floating on social media, where she is seen enjoying herself in the wedding.

Shehnaaz Gill has been audience favourite since her entry in Bigg Boss 13 house as a contestant. The Punjabi singer and actress is loved by one and all for her innocence and bubbly personality. She is also regarded among the most fashionable actresses of the entertainment industry. Honsla Rakh fame actress recently attended the wedding of her manager Kaushal Joshi, where she was seen having lots of fun with numerous celebs.

In a video, the groom is seen pulling Shehnaaz to the dance floor, and all of them are seen dancing on “Tu Aake Dekhle”. She joins the group and she is seen matching steps with others. Vishal, Rupali and other celebs are seen enjoying themselves and they shake their leg to “Naach Meri Rani” and “Aaja Aaja”.

For the unversed, Shehnaaz Gill and Vishal Aditya Singh were part of the same season of Bigg Boss, and have been good friends since their stay in the show.

Shehnaaz Gill at Indian Idol 13

Bigg Boss fame was recently seen gracing the sets of Indian Idol 13, where she revealed some unheard details about her life. She shared that she left her home for fulfilling her dreams. She revealed that very few families in our country support working women, hence she had to run away for living her life. She called contestant Debosmita lucky for having supportive parents. She also revealed about taking her mother on a trip to Dubai for the first time.

Shehnaaz Gill professional life

Shehnaaz Gill has worked in Punjabi movies and music videos. Her last hit was Honsla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh, and now she will be soon seen in Salman Khan starrer Bollywood movie. She is also getting appreciated for her new music video “Ghani Syaani”. Shehnaaz is also hosting a reality chat show named Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz, which has been graced by Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana and others.