Shehnaaz Gill, Hina Khan and Bharti Singh attend their manager's pre-wedding celebrations; PICS go viral

Shehnaaz Gill and Bharti Singh's manager Kaushal Joshi is all set to tie the knot with Hina Khan's manager Heena Lad in a grandeur way. Kaushal and Heena's pre-wedding ceremonies created quite a buzz on social media as it saw the attendance of several celebrities including Shehnaaz Gill, Bharti Singh, Hina Khan, Rupali Ganguly, Aly Goni, and more. Shehnaaz had shared a few glimpses from Kaushal and Heena's mehendi function in which the actress was busy playing with Bharti's little munchkin Gola aka Laksh. Shehnaaz Gill, Hina Khan, Bharti Singh's PICS:

Now several photos from the Kaushal and Heena's mehendi ceremony that took place on December 14 are going viral on social media in which fans spotted top-notch celebrities grooving and having their best time. Heena Lad also took to her Instagram handle and shared a video from her mehendi ceremony in which we spot, Shehnaaz Gill, Avneet Kaur, Bharti Singh with her son Gola, Hina Khan with Rocky Jaiswal and her mother, Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin and more popular celebs from the entertainment fraternity.

Along with this, Hina Khan shared a few glimpses from Heena and Kaushal's Haldi ceremony on her Instagram handle.

On the professional front, Shehnaaz Gill will soon star in Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. On the other hand, Bharti Singh is busy hosting the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. Hina Khan is also looking forward to the release of her upcoming web show titled Shadyantra.

