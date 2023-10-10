Shehnaaz Gill hospitalized for food infection; Arjun Bijlani extends heartfelt ‘get well soon’ message

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most talented actresses in the television and film industry who is an inspiration to many. Through sheer hard work and dedication, the actress has come a long way in her career. While the television industry need not introduce her, she has gone on to create waves in Bollywood as well. The actress is delivering one big project after another. However, the actress has fallen ill and is currently hospitalised. Hearing the news, many industry colleagues and friends of Shehnaaz extended their warm wishes for her to recover soon.

Arjun Bijlani shares 'get well soon' message for Shehnaaz Gill

As the media reported that Shehnaaz Gill was hospitalised owing to her ill health, many actors shared thoughtful messages with the actress praying for her speedy recovery. Actor Arjun Bijlani was among them. He took to Twitter today and wrote, "Hey @ishehnaaz_gill get well soon. Prayers !!" Fans of the actress were very happy seeing thee tweet and commented how thoughtful of him it is to post this tweet.

Check out Arjun Bijlani's tweet here:

Reaction of netizens

Netizens commented on the post as they joined Arjun in extending messages for Shehnaaz. A few also thanked him for thinking about Shehnaaz. One user commented, "Thanks you so much Arjun. GET WELL SOON SHEHNAAZ." Another commented, "Thanks to your kind words. Get well soon Shehnaaz." One user also informed, "So sweet of you Arjun. Actually, she is much better now. Was very ill since three days but now she is recovering well. Thanks for your prayers."

Check out some of the comments here:

Today morning, Shehnaaz came live on social media to interact with her fans and inform them about her health. During this conversation, she shared that she had been suffering from a food infection after eating a sandwich from outside. She also requested fans to not eat food from hawkers as infections are spreading. Thank You For Coming producer Rhea Kapoor visited the Bigg Boss 13 contestant at the hospital to check on her.

About Arjun Bijlani's work in the industry

For the unversed, Arjun Bijlani is a prominent name in the Indian television industry. He is not just a talented actor, but also a charming host. He has hosted popular shows like India's Got Talent 9, Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

