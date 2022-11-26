Shehnaaz Gill hugs an emotional fan, accepts a gift from her; Reprimands security for THIS reason- WATCH

Shehnaaz Gill is on a roll! There has been no looking back for the actress ever since her stint in Bigg Boss 13. Shehnaaz has an unrivaled fan following on social media, which only keeps growing with each passing day. Shehnaaz loves to interact with her fans on social media. Not just that, she also frequently has encounters with her fans who get emotional upon finally getting to meet her. Recently, she came across another die-hard fan who had been eagerly waiting to see her. Upon seeing Shehnaaz, the fan broke into tears of joy, and Shehnaaz was seen hugging and consoling her. Shehnaaz Gill hugs and consoles an emotional fan

A video that is going viral on Instagram shows Shehnaaz giving her fan a tight hug. The fan can be seen sobbing, and saying, “Mera dream pura ho gaya. Thank you, God (My dream is fulfilled. Thank you God).” The fan then goes down on her knee and offers a bangle to Shehnaaz Gill, saying that she brought it for her. Shehnaaz asks the fan her name, and then requests her to get up. However, the fan insisted Shehnaaz wear it while she knelt before her. A security personnel then stepped in between Shehnaaz and the fan, however, the actress reprimanded her, and asked her not to do so. Check out the video below.

Fans’ reaction to Shehnaaz Gill consoling her fan Fans showered their love on Shehnaaz Gill, and while one social media user commented, “Shehnaaz itni pyaari hai log to pyaar lutayenge hi,” another fan wrote, “Such a humble and down to earth person!#shehnaazgill I hope one day I get meet her.” Shehnaaz participated in Bigg Boss 13 in 2019. Post that, she went on to star in numerous music videos including Bhula Dunga, Shona Shona and Fly. She was also seen in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh opposite Diljit Dosanjh.

