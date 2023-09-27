Shehnaaz Gill hugs Shah Rukh Khan during Ganpati pandal visit; See PIC

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 is set to come to an end and people are making the most of the time to enjoy the festival. Many celebrities are on a pandal-hopping spree as they intend to seek as many blessings as they can from Lord Ganesh. There was a major gathering of celebrities and politicians at CM Eknath Shinde's Ganpati Darshan and who's who from the industry were seen seeking blessings at the event. Shehnaaz Gill got to not only meet the national crush Shah Rukh Khan but also shared a warm hug with the man himself.

Shehnaaz and SRK share a hug

A glimpse of Shehnaaz Gill meeting and hugging Shah Rukh Khan has been going viral on the internet. Shehnaaz opted for a mustard-colored outfit with her hair neatly tied in a bun. She completed the look with statement jewelry and her charming smile.

A glimpse of Shehnaaz's sweet meeting with Shah Rukh Khan

Shehnaaz Gill's journey in the industry so far

Shehnaaz Gill hails from a small town in Punjab and after her stint as an actress and singer in the Punjabi cinema, she bagged Bigg Boss 13 as a contestant. Her bubbly nature and charismatic personality won millions of hearts. The actress was her candid best in the show and her bond with co-contestant Sidharth Shukla was the talk of the town. Fans lovingly call them #SidNaaz. Post Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz gained immense fame and she started her new Punjabi movie Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh. There was no looking back for the actress ever since. She made her big Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and featured in some of the high-profile music videos. The actress is now all set for the release of her chic-flick Thank You For Coming.

Shehnaaz Gill's love life

Shehnaaz and Siddharth were speculated to be in love, however, they never accepted their relationship publicly. After Sidharth's death, Shehnaaz kept her personal life under wraps. However, there were strong rumors of Shehnaaz Gill finding love in Kisi Ka BHai Kisi Ki Jaan co-actor Raghav Juyal. Raghav and Shehnaaz have been denying the buzz.