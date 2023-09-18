Shehnaaz Gill is a ray of sunshine in THIS video: ‘Mein happiness hu mein har jagah hu’

Shehnaaz Gill needs no lengthy introduction. The small-town girl climbed the ladder of success and is currently on a roll on the professional front. Talking about her professional endeavors, fans' favorite Sana is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Thank You For Coming. The movie stars a stellar cast of popular social media creators along with Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill in key roles. The girls are having the time of their lives and shelling out major girl gang goals on social media.

Shehnaaz Gill's recent social media video

Yesterday, Shehnaaz Gill uploaded a video on social media where she is seen in a white one-shoulder dress. With her hair tied back in a sleek style, the actress looked gorgeous. The video opens with Shehnaaz saying, "Oh my god!" Bhumi Pendekar joins her and exclaims that she was wondering what Shehnaaz was doing behind the plants. She says, "Oh my god guys, mereko laga Kusha... Shehnaaz tu theek hain na? Yaha pe patto ke saath kuch kar rahi hai, (I saw Shehnaaz doing something with the leaves and I was wondering if she is alright)." Dolly Singh peeps in briefly, and as the girls roll into laughter, Shehnaaz explains, "Ye mera hidden camera hain guys, aap apne shakal dikha sakte ho. (This is my hidden camera, you can come and show your faces here.)" Soon, Kusha Kapila enters the frame and strikes a pose and Shehnaaz responds, "Thank you for coming" and strikes a pose herself. Then the video shows Shehnaaz on the streets with her shoes in her hands, happily racing around and saying, "Mein happiness hu mein har jagah pohonch jaati hu. (I am happiness, and I reach everywhere)."

About Thank You For Coming

Karan Boolani's directorial had a grand premiere at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival. The film starring Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi is produced by Anil Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor. The movie revolves around female friendships, love, and the pursuit of pleasure. Thank You For Coming is written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh and is set for theatrical release worldwide on October 6th, 2023.

