Shehnaaz Gill leaves fans amazed as she dazzles in a mini pink dress; WATCH

Shehnaaz Gill is among the well-renowned star, who rose to fame after her stint in Bigg Boss 13. She is a fan's favourite celebrity and her genuine personality and cute looks are loved by her ardent fans. Shehnaaz is active on social media and often shares pictures and videos on her Instagram handle. Her snaps and reels go viral within the blink of an eye and fans leave no stones unturned to compliment her. The young diva surely knows how to slay in style, and has got everyone talking.

Today was no different. Shehnaaz shared a jaw-dropping video on her Instagram handle and has left everyone amazed. In this video, we see Shehnaaz decked up in a stunning shiny pink mini dress and she styled her hair into a high ponytail. The diva looks mesmerizing as she dazzles in this outfit, and fans are going gaga over her beauty. Sharing this video, Shehnaaz captioned, "how is your morning going?". As soon as this video was uploaded, fans flooded her comment section and penned amazing comments for the actress.