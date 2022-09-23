Shehnaaz Gill leaves fans amazed as she dazzles in a mini pink dress; WATCH
Shehnaaz Gill will make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.'
Shehnaaz Gill is among the well-renowned star, who rose to fame after her stint in Bigg Boss 13. She is a fan's favourite celebrity and her genuine personality and cute looks are loved by her ardent fans. Shehnaaz is active on social media and often shares pictures and videos on her Instagram handle. Her snaps and reels go viral within the blink of an eye and fans leave no stones unturned to compliment her. The young diva surely knows how to slay in style, and has got everyone talking.
Today was no different. Shehnaaz shared a jaw-dropping video on her Instagram handle and has left everyone amazed. In this video, we see Shehnaaz decked up in a stunning shiny pink mini dress and she styled her hair into a high ponytail. The diva looks mesmerizing as she dazzles in this outfit, and fans are going gaga over her beauty. Sharing this video, Shehnaaz captioned, "how is your morning going?". As soon as this video was uploaded, fans flooded her comment section and penned amazing comments for the actress.
On the professional front, Shehnaaz Gill gained fame after her stint on Bigg Boss 13. She began her modeling career with the 2015 music video, Shiv Di Kitaab. In 2017, she made her debut as an actress in the Punjabi film Sat Shri Akaal England. Shehnaaz later starred in Kala Shah Kala and Daaka in 2019.
Shehnaaz was last seen in Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. She is now set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.
