Shehnaaz Gill leaves fans in frenzy as she poses in a stunning floral bralette; See her jaw-dropping PICS

The audience's favorite star Shehnaaz Gill continues to make headlines with her fashion and talent. Be it modeling, singing, acting, hosting, or rapping, Shehnaaz nailed it all like a pro and has become a role model for many. Lately, her glamorous photos in stunning outfits have been making a noise on the internet. When it comes to incredible sartorial choices, Shehnaaz Gill has been severing some major fashion goals that will leave you amazed. From quirky prints and stylish outfits to eye-catching traditional looks, she has not been afraid to experiment with them, and her style archives are a paradise for every person who loves to dress up. Shehnaaz Gill's new post:

Once again, the diva is here to make heads turn with her incredible pictures and we are sure you won't be disappointed at all! Today, Shehnaaz Gill took the internet by storm as she shared a few jaw-dropping pictures on her Instagram handle. In these pictures, the Bigg Boss 13 fame looks like a hot babe who is on a mission to win hearts with her amazing look. Here, Shehnaaz is seen donning a multi-colored floral printed and hand-embroidered bralette and has paired a misty pinky metallic short with it. The actress completed her look by layering this outfit with a printed organza dolman sleeved sheer jacket, which amps up her beauty and adds more glam. Shehnaaz kept her makeup subtle, which perfectly complements her attire, and styled her hair into a messy bun. This stunning outfit is designed and styled by the popular Ken Ferns and these breathtaking shots are captured by ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani.

Take a look at her PICS here-

Sharing these photos, Shehnaaz captioned, "Good afternoon …." As soon as these pictures were up on the internet, they went viral within the blink of an eye. Fans took to her comment section and praised Shehnaaz's stunning look. One fan wrote, "so pretty shehnaaz..!! you slayed it" while another user wrote, "Aag laga di." Shehnaaz Gill's chat show: Shehnaaz Gill turned into a host for her newly launched chat show named 'Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill' which streams on her YouTube channel. This show has been graced by several celebrities such as Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Rakul Preet Singh, Shahid Kapoor, and Bhuvan Bam to promote their projects. Shehnaaz Gill's professional commitments: Shehnaaz Gill will soon make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. According to the reports, the actress has also been roped in to play a prominent character in Nikkhil Advani's upcoming women-centric film. Reportedly, Shehnaaz has also wrapped up shooting for Rhea Kapoor's women-oriented film that highlights modern relationships.

