Shehnaaz Gill looks gorgeous as she decks up in a stylish trench dress for An Action Hero's screening: WATCH

As we have entered the winter season and the last month of the year, it is time to bring out our hoodies, jackets, coats and all that can keep us cozy and warm. Our celebs have raised the style bar by putting their best fashion foot forward and setting major winter outfit goals. Hopping on the bandwagon, audiences' favorite actress Shehnaaz Gill recently made heads turn at an event. Not once but Shehnaaz has won hearts several times with her stylish appearances.

Shehnaaz Gill made a stylish arrival as she attended Ayushmann Khurrana's film An Action Hero's screening in the city on December 1. She dished out all the winter vibes as she opted for an olive green trench dress with a collar and a golden belt. Her hair had soft curls and looked bouncy whereas her makeup was subtle which elevated her look. As usual, the actress flashed her smile as she posed for the paparazzi.

Watch the video here-

For the unversed, Ayushmann Khurrana recently graced Shehnaaz Gill's chat show 'Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill' to promote his film An Action Hero. Prior to Ayushmann, Rajkummar Rao appeared on Shehnaaz's show to promote his film 'Monica O My Darling'.

An Action Hero:

An Action Hero is slated to hit the big screen today, December 2. Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Aanand L Rai present 'An Action Hero', a Colour Yellow Production directed by Anirudh Iyer, produced by Aanand L Rai, produced by Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar.

On the professional front, Shehnaaz is all set to make her Bollywood debut along with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.