Shehnaaz Gill looks stylish as she grooves to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's song 'Billi Billi'; Watch

Popular diva Shehnaaz Gill has been riding high on success and is receiving lots of appreciation and love from her fans. Be it modeling, singing, acting, hosting, or rapping, Shehnaaz nailed it all like a pro and has become a role model for many. Lately, her glamorous photos in stunning outfits have been making a noise on the internet. Shehnaaz is connected to her followers and fans on her social media handle and continuously gives a glimpse of her personal and professional life to her fans.

Shehnaaz Gill's new video:

Today, Shehnaaz Gill took to her social media handle and shared a video with her fans. In this clip, Shehnaaz is seen donning a black leather top and pairing it with black leather pants. She is also seen sporting a pair of sunglasses that compliments her outfit. Also, the diva is seen grooving on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's song 'Billi Billi'. Sharing this clip, Shehnaaz captioned, "Current mood." Fans have taken to her comment section and have praised her moves.

Watch the video here-

Shehnaaz Gill's chat show:

Along with everything, Shehnaaz Gill is also busy with her chat show called 'Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill', which has been graced by numerous actors and popular personalities. The first on Shehnaaz's chat show was Bollywood actor RajKummar Rao followed by Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Rakul Preet Singh, and Shahid Kapoor. Recently, popular YouTuber-turned-actor Bhuvan Bam also graced Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill. The last guest at Shehnaaz's chat show was Kapil Sharma who graced the show to promote his upcoming film Zwigato.

Shehnaaz Gill's professional commitments:

Shehnaaz Gill will soon make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. According to the reports, the actress has also been roped in to play a prominent character in Nikkhil Advani's upcoming women-centric film. Reportedly, Shehnaaz has also wrapped up shooting for Rhea Kapoor's women-oriented film that highlights modern relationships.

