Shehnaaz Gill meets Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa's son Laksh; Toddler's cute expressions are unmissable

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the top actresses in the showbiz world who is continuously rising to stardom owing to her talent. Apart from this, the diva also has a massive fan following, and she is tagged as the most genuine and down-to-earth celebrity in the entertainment industry. The actress also shares a great camaraderie with most of the celebrities from the Television and Bollywood industry and is often seen spending time with them. Recently, the actress visited comedienne couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's house to meet their little son Gola and shared a glimpse of it with her fans. Shehnaaz Gill meets Gola:

Today, Shehnaaz Gill took to her Instagram handle and dropped an adorable video that will definitely melt your heart. In this clip, we see the actress playing with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's son Laksh aka Gola. Shehnaaz can be seen adoring Gola and playing with him as the little toddler lies on the bed. Laksh's cute expressions are just too cute to handle as he enjoys his time with this gorgeous diva. Sharing this video, Shehnaaz wrote, "mera nona mera golu mera heera @bharti.laughterqueen thank you gole ke saath milane ke liye." Netizens have also showered their love on Shehnaaz's video and have flooded her comment section praising Gola's cuteness.

Take a look at the video here:

About Laksh: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's son Laksh is one of the most cutest and popular toddlers in the showbiz industry. Bharti and Haarsh tied the knot on 3 December 2017, and the duo was blessed with Gola on April 3, 2022. Bharti and Haarsh often share every detail about their little munchkin with their fans and are fans' favorite couple. Gola receives immense love from netizens, and whenever Bharti steps out with him, they get surrounded by paparazzi. Gola is also fond of cameras, and we often see the little toddler flaunting his smile at the lenses. Speaking about Shehnaaz Gills, the actress is all set to make her Bollywood debut along with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

