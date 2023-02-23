Shehnaaz Gill meets Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan as they get snapped at red carpet event; WATCH

The audience's favorite star Shehnaaz Gill continues to make headlines with her fashion and recently at an event the actress made a gorgeous appearance. MC Stan who emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 16 is currently busy with interviews and meetings post the show. Recently, the rapper was spotted at the same event as he made a dashing entry on the red carpet. Many renowned personalities were also spotted at the event including Munawar Faruqui, Rupali Ganguly and others. The videos and pictures from the event are doing rounds on social media and we just can’t take our eyes off. Shehnaaz Gill and MC Stan pose for the camera

In one of the videos shared by the paps, Shehnaaz and Stan were seen sharing a lovely moment as the former was congratulating him for the win. Later they were seen posing for the cameras. Shenaaz looked stunning as she donned a black gown and went for no-makeup look. Stan, on the other hand, wore a black cape sleeved shirt at the do with distressed denims. As soon as the video was posted, fan clubs of both the stars flooded the comment section with their reactions. Check out the video here

Rupali Ganguly, Munawar Faruqui also graced the event Moreover, Anupamma actress Rupali Ganguly was also spotted at the event wearing a hot pink saree. Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui also graced the event as he came along with his close friend Stan. The former was seen sporting a formal black suit for the night. Check out the pictures here

About Shehnaaz and Stan’s work On the professional front, Shehnaaz Gill will soon make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. According to the reports, the actress has also been roped in to play a prominent character in Nikkhil Advani's upcoming women-centric film. On the other hand, MC Stan has announced the India tour and revealed that it is going to begin in March.

ALSO READ: MC Stan breaks record as 541k viewers join his Instagram live; Here's what Bigg Boss 16 winner spoke about