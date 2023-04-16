Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari look stunning as they get spotted promoting Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan; Watch

Popular actresses Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari are all set to shine on the silver screen by starring in Salman Khan-Pooja Hegde's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. These actresses are among the most popular and well-known celebrities in the showbiz industry. Shehnaaz and Palak's fans are on the edge of their seats to see their favorite actresses in Salman Khan's much-anticipated film. For the uninformed, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan stars are on a promotion spree and are often spotted in the city while promoting their film. Today also the actors were spotted by the paparazzi as they were busy with the promotions.

Shehnaaz Gill spotted:

Shehnaaz Gill looked absolutely stunning as she was spotted in the city promoting her upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The diva donned a body-fit beige top and paired it with her stylish sequined golden skirt. Shehnaaz layered her outfit with a plain white shirt and exudes charm as she poses for the paparazzi. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress carried a stylish golden handbag with her outfit and even wore golden accessories that perfectly suits her entire look. She styled her hair open, and her subtle makeup added the much-needed glam quotient to her look.

Watch the video here-

Palak Tiwari and Jassie Gill spotted:

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actors Palak Tiwari and Jassie Gill were spotted together as they stepped out in the city for the promotion of their film. Palak was seen wearing a striped colorful top and paired it with maroon bottoms. The diva went for minimal accessories and was all smiles as she posed for the paparazzi. Jassie Gill also looked dapper as he donned a black T-shirt and layered it with a black leather shirt and black leather bottoms. The actor completed his look by sporting funky shows and looked handsome as he posed with Palak for the snaps.

Watch the video here-

About Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan:

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film–action, family drama, and romance. The film is slated to release on 21 April 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.

