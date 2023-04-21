Shehnaaz Gill-Raghav Juyal to Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod, celebs who are rumoured to be dating in real life

An actor's life is an open book, and fans love to know every detail about their favorite celeb, be it about their personal life or professional life. Fans are often curious to know about their favorite stars' relationship status, and actors try their best to keep it under wraps. On-screen love turning into an off-screen one has often happened in the industry. Over the years, we have seen celebrities hiding their relationship status before making it official to their fans. Similarly, several celebs in the telly industry often make headlines owing to their on-screen or professional bond with their co-star. We bring you a list of celebs who are rumoured to be in a relationship.

Here are celebs who are rumoured to be dating:

Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal:

Since the shooting of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan began, several reports claimed that something is brewing between actor Raghav Juyal and Shehnaaz Gill. This news appeared when both the actors were spotted together by the paparazzi several times. This became one of the biggest highlights related to the films and is now the talk of the town. Not only this, but even Salman Khan dropped a hunch during the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan promotion that he witnessed chemistry on the sets of the film.

Though Salman didn't take any name, but fans were quick enough to assume that the actor was talking about Shehnaaz and Raghav's relationship. Raghav and Shehnaaz have maintained the 'good friends' status whenever they were asked about their relationship. Both share a great bond but deny the fact of dating each other. On the other hand, fans on social media often shower their love on this rumored couple.

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod:

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod often hit the headlines owing to their off-screen bond. The actors formed a great bond while working together for their show. Their friendship often added fuel to their dating rumors. Their on-screen chemistry receives immense love from the audience. The couple is adorably addressed as 'AbhiRa' by their fans, who root for them ardently. Pranali and Harshad's reel chemistry often sparked rumors of them dating in real life. There were several reports and rumors of them dating in real life as well. However, Pranali and Harshad have often denied being in a relationship.

Surbhi Jyoti and Rithvik Dhanjani:

Rithvik Dhanjani and Surbhi Jyoti have been making headlines for a while now. Through their social media posts, Rithvik and Surbhi consistently offer us BFF goals. However, it appears that there is more going on between the two than just companionship. Both are often seen going on vacations or spending time with each other, and fans get a glimpse of it through their Instagram posts. However, there have been several times when Surbhi and Rithvik, both, have denied rumors of dating each other.

Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan:

Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan were paired opposite each other in the daily soap, Imlie. Their onscreen love-hate relationship wowed the audience, and rumors of them dating in real life started doing the rounds. The duo always maintained the 'just friends' stance. However, during Sumbul's stint in Bigg Boss 16, Fahmaan made a special appearance on the show to promote his show and stayed in the house for a day. That's when fans witnessed their undeniable chemistry and were convinced that something is cooking between the two. However, the duo has remained tight-lipped about their relationship status.

Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti:

Bhagya Lakshmi has been in the news for all the good reasons ever since its premiere. Making their way into the audience's hearts, Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti a.k.a. #RishMi have become household names. Aishwarya and Rohit's on-screen chemistry is immensely loved and adored by the viewers and fans. Their cute camaraderie off-screen has also become the talk of the town, and this on-screen couple often sparked dating rumors in real life too. Though both never confirmed being in a relationship, fans often assume that something is brewing between them.

