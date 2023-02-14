Shehnaaz Gill raises the glam quotient with her unique pink saree look; WATCH

Popular actress-singer Shehnaaz Kaur Gill is one of the most genuine personalities in the industry and has often proved to be fans' favorite celebrity. Known for her down-to-earth and realistic nature, Shehnaaz has often believed in entertaining the audience through her talent. Post her Bigg Boss 13 stint, Shehnaaz donned several hats such as modeling, acting, singing, and more, and proved to be a multi-talented star. The diva has also maintained an active social media presence and never skips a chance to treat her fans with her pictures and videos. Recently, the actress shared her new look and fans are just in awe. Shehnaaz Gill’s new look

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shehnaaz shared a video of herself posing in a hot pink saree and fans are just going crazy over her beauty. In her latest photoshoot, the actress donned a hot pink coloured saree with a unique styled blouse and bow. She kept her make up all glammed up and hairstyle chic and flaunted her moves. As soon as she shared the video, her fans filled the comment section with fire and heart emojis. Check out the video here

About Shehnaaz Gill Shehnaaz Gill gained fame after her stint on Bigg Boss 13. The actress recently launched her own chat show named 'Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill' which streams on her YouTube channel. It has been graced by top celebs like Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh to promote their films. Moreover, Shehnaaz is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Venkatesh.

