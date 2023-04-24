Shehnaaz Gill recalls an incident that happened during Bigg Boss which forced her to change her style

Shehnaaz Gill is recently making headlines for all the right reasons. The actress is riding high on success after making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Although it was the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13 that made Shehnaaz Gill famous, the actress has come a long way from where she started. Everything about her, her acting chops, talents as a host, and style- is grabbing the attention of netizens. Recently, Shehnaaz opened up about facing body shaming during Bigg Boss.

Shehnaaz Gill was body shamed during Bigg Boss

Shehnaaz Gill is making fashion statements with every appearance and her style and personality have become unmissable. However, it has recently come to light that the actress had her share of struggles in the initial days. In a conversation with PTI, Shehnaaz revealed that she faced body shaming during her stint on Bigg Boss. This motivated her to change her style and personality.

She told the media, “I changed myself, worked on myself. When people gave me good advice, I followed it and improved. I lost weight as I would hear a lot of comments on 'Bigg Boss' about being fat and was body-shamed... Then I changed my style as people would think I could only wear salwar suit. I broke all these preconceived notions and would continue to do so moving forward."

Salman Khan supported Shehnaaz in her journey

Shehnaaz maintained that Salman Khan has always been supportive of the actress. She recalled how the superstar used to motivate him and said, “Sir would motivate me by saying, ‘You can go ahead, you have potential, work on yourself..’ He always makes me feel comfortable. He’s always supported me. I’m very fortunate that I got to work with sir.”

Shehnaaz recently opened up that just because Salman Khan launched her in Bollywood does not mean her career is sorted. She shared that she has to work on herself to keep climbing the ladder of success.

