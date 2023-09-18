Shehnaaz Gill recreates Elvish Yadav’s latest song with him; Fans react, ‘Record toddd performance’

It is no secret that Elvish Yadav is currently trending everywhere. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner who created history by becoming the first wild card entrant to win the show is riding high on success. The show's win got him immense love and support from fans everywhere. Most recently, he was seen in the music video, Hum Toh Deewana. The song is trending on social media and fans of Elvish Yadav are recreating it with their own videos. Amidst this, netizens are overjoyed to see him collaborate with another social media sensation and one of the most loved actresses to recreate this song. Guess who? It's none other than Shehnaaz Gill.

Elvish Yadav and Shehnaaz Gill recreate Hum Toh Deewane

Yesterday, Elvish Yadav uploaded a video where he is seen in an Instagram reel with Shehnaaz Gill. The video shows them recreate Elvish's song, Hum To Deewane. Shehnaaz extended an invitation to Elvish to appear as a guest on her talk show, Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill. During his visit, Elvish took the opportunity to promote his newly released music video, Hum Toh Deewane, and created the reel. The duo later shared this entertaining reel on their respective profiles, accompanied by the caption: "Rate This Duo (heart emoji). Hum Toh Deewane."

Check out Shehnaaz and Elvish's video here:

Reaction of netizens

As soon as they uploaded the video, they earned the tags of 'dynamite duo', and 'perfect jodi', among others. Fans of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and the actress were overjoyed to see them come together for the video. They bombarded the comment section with their lovely comments showing love for the duo. One user commented, "Level sath hai Systummm sat hai bas ab toh wait hai. Best movies ka." Another wrote, "Bhai kis kis ke deewane?? Deewane everywhere!!" Urvashi Rautela, who featured in the original music video also commented, "Love this duo. thanks for promoting."

Check out some of the comments here:

The song, Hum Toh Deewane which is an ode to romance is sung by Yasser Desai, and the original music video features Urvashi Rautela. Elvish Yadav released the song on his birthday.

