Shehnaaz Gill remembers her love, Sidharth Shukla, on his birth anniversary, Drops an emotional POST

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s love story is cherished by many people till date. They both had met each other on the sets of Bigg Boss 13 and since then, the bond between them grew stronger. However, in an unexpected turn of events, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2, 2021. This development back then left many netizens in shock including Shehnaaz Gill. Shehnaaz Gill remembers her love, Sidharth Shukla, on his birth anniversary

Time flies! However, some feelings stay in our hearts forever. In the latest development, Shehnaaz Gill has dropped an emotional post for her late love Sidharth Shukla which read, “I will see you again. 12 12” with a white heart emoji. In the post, she attached a picture of Sidharth wearing a black coat over a white shirt and flashing his precious smile. Have a look at the glimpses here.