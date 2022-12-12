Shehnaaz Gill remembers her love, Sidharth Shukla, on his birth anniversary, Drops an emotional POST
The romance that brewed between Television actors Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla is cherished by people till date. However, in an unexpected turn of events, Shukla passed away in September 2021.
Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s love story is cherished by many people till date. They both had met each other on the sets of Bigg Boss 13 and since then, the bond between them grew stronger. However, in an unexpected turn of events, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2, 2021. This development back then left many netizens in shock including Shehnaaz Gill.
Shehnaaz Gill remembers her love, Sidharth Shukla, on his birth anniversary
Time flies! However, some feelings stay in our hearts forever. In the latest development, Shehnaaz Gill has dropped an emotional post for her late love Sidharth Shukla which read, “I will see you again. 12 12” with a white heart emoji. In the post, she attached a picture of Sidharth wearing a black coat over a white shirt and flashing his precious smile.
Have a look at the glimpses here.
Sidharth Shukla, for those unaware, was an Indian actor who featured in several Bollywood films and Hindi serials. He was best known for his roles in TV serials namely Balika Vadhu, Broken But Beautiful 3, and Dil Se Dil Tak. He emerged as the winner of reality shows Bigg Boss 13 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. Sadly, Shukla died on September 2, 2021, after suffering a heart attack at the age of 40.
Shehnaaz Gill’s Work Front
TV actor Shehnaaz Gill is featuring nowadays as a host on her chat show Desi VIbes With Shehnaaz Gill. On this show, several actors like Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal have marked their presence. In 2023, she will make her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan.
Also Read: Sidharth Shukla Birth Anniversary: Balika Vadhu to Bigg Boss 13; 5 powerful performances by the actor