Shehnaaz Gill reveals why she ran away from home to fulfill her dreams

Popular Television actor Shehnaaz Gill , who rose to fame after her stint in Bigg Boss Season 13 has opened up about her journey in the film industry. Recently, she graced ‘Senior Citizen Special’ episode of Sony TV’s Indian Idol Season 13. Here, she highlighted about her journey in the film industry which has not been equivalent to a bed of roses. She further mentioned that she ran away from her home to fulfill her dreams as many families are not supportive of “working women.”

In a conversation with Indian Idol 13 contestant Debosmita Roy, Shehnaaz will be heard saying, “There are very few families in our country who support working women. Mai apne sapnon ko poora karne ke liye ghar se bhaag gayi thi (I ran away from my home to fulfill my dreams). Debosmita, you are very lucky to have such supportive parents. Always stand by them and make them proud.”

She added, “I recently took my mother on her first international trip to Dubai and the feeling was surreal. It always feels great to do something for your parents.”