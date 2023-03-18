Shehnaaz Gill rocks a yellow bodycon dress, reveals it was gifted by a fan; See Pic

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill has carved a name for herself in the entertainment industry by slaying at whatever the actor takes up, be it modelling, singing, acting, or hosting. The actress is successfully running her chat show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill which is regularly graced by popular Bollywood and TV celebrities. Shehnaaz is also known to make headlines with her sense of style and her Instagram account is proof of that. The actress who enjoys a massive fan following is often seen receiving gifts from fans. Recently, she shared a snap on Instagram wearing a bodycon which was gifted by a fan.

The actress took to Instagram to drop a picture where she is seen posing in a mustard figure-hugging dress. With a ribbed design and turtleneck, Shehnaaz’s frame looks perfect. She rounded off the look with nude-colored heels and golden hoops. With her minimal make-up look and a top messy bun and hair framing her face, the actress is hogging the limelight. Uploading the photo on Instagram, Shehnaaz wrote in the caption, “outfit ~ Fan gifted, Hair~ @cheemabaljit2.”

Take a look at her picture here:

Reacting to the photo, fans left no stone unturned to shower their love on the actress and compliment her for giving her fan credit for the dress. One user commented, “Wow! she mentioned that her dress is fan gifted.” One fan wrote, “Caption Says it All How much She love her fans.” Another commented, “looking like a super model in this outfit.” The actress was also seen at the Kapil Sharma starrer-Zwigato screening in Mumbai in the dress.

Work front

On the professional front, the actress will soon make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Besides this, Shehnaaz is also busy with her chat show called 'Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill', which has been graced by numerous actors and popular personalities. The first on Shehnaaz's chat show was Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao followed by Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Rakul Preet Singh, and Shahid Kapoor.

