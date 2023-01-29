Shehnaaz Gill roped in for Nikkhil Advani's women-centric film? Report

Shehnaaz Gill , who rose to fame after her stint in Bigg Boss 13, has been climbing the success ladder and inspiring many. The actress became the talk of the town when she bagged a role in Salman Khan's most anticipated film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The trailer of the film released on January 25, and fans were thrilled to spot Shehnaaz's appearance along with others. It seems like success has kissed her feet as reportedly the diva has bagged another big project.

According to the Etimes report, Shehnaaz Gill is now roped in to play a prominent character in Nikkhil Advani's upcoming women-centric film. A source associated with the film informed the publication that every actress in the film will have an equally important role. It is also reported that the show was originally scheduled to commence last year, but due to weather conditions, it will now go on floors in March in Bhopal. Reportedly Shehnaaz is working hard to sink her teeth deep into the character.

In fact, she is also training in acting to better her craft. This film also features Vaani Kapoor and will be helmed by Mitakshara Kumar. For the unversed, Mitakshara Kumar is currently busy with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series Heeramandi. She has also assisted him in movies like Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

Shehnaaz Gill's professional front:

In 2017, Shehnaaz Gill made her debut as an actress in the Punjabi film Sat Shri Akaal England. Shehnaaz later starred in Kala Shah Kala and Daaka in 2019 and was also seen in Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Venkatesh. The film also features Bhagyashree, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, and Raghav Juyal among others. Ram Charan has a cameo appearance in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film is slated to hit the theatres on Eid 2023.

Reportedly, Shehnaaz has also wrapped up shooting for Rhea Kapoor's women-oriented film that highlights modern relationships. Helmed by Rhea's husband, Karan Boolani, Shehnaaz Gill will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar. Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar are also a part of Rhea's next.