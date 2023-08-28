Shehnaaz Gill, Rupali Ganguly, Karan Kundrra and others congratulate Neeraj Chopra for winning a gold medal

After celebrating Chandrayan 3's success, India has once again gotten the chance to celebrate the grand win of Javelin Throw athlete and World Champion Neeraj Chopra. Today, Neeraj Chopra etched history as he won a gold medal in the men’s Javelin throw in the World Athletic Championships finals. After Neeraj's win, Indians are heaping praises for him and have flooded social media by pouring congratulatory messages for him. Celebs such as Rupali Ganguly, Shehnaaz Gill, Karan Kundrra and others have taken to their social media handle to celebrate Neeraj's win.

Celebs congratulate Neeraj Chopra:

Celebs were quick enough to congratulate Neeraj after he achieved this huge milestone. Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly took to her Instagram story and shared Neeraj's picture, she wrote, "88.17m in the second attempt @neerajchopra You’ve made every Indian Proud. Heartiest congratulations.” Bharti Singh also reposted a post about Neeraj's win and wrote, "Proud Indian." Karan Kundrra too posted Neeraj's video on his Instagram story and called Neeraj, "Star boy." Ankit Gupta also reposted Neeraj Chopra's win.

On the other hand, Shehnaaz Gill took to her Twitter handle and penned a tweet congratulating Neeraj. The Bigg Boss 13 fame wrote, "Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 for the win. India is proud and overwhelmed with its first ever victory at the World Athletics Championship. #ProudIndian."

Take a look at celebs congratulating Neeraj Chopra:

About Neeraj Chopra's win:

For those who are unaware, Neeraj Chopra threw his Javelin 88.17m and he did this in his second attempt at the World Championship. He now has got gold medals in the Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games, U-20 World Championship and the Diamond League title in 2022.

Speaking about celebs' professional life, Rupali Ganguly is currently seen essaying the lead role in the hit show Anupamaa. Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill is busy with her chat show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill. Karan Kundrra was last seen essaying the role of Armaan in the fictional show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. Bharti Singh is busy creating vlogs for her YouTube channel Life of Limbachiyaa and also attends and performs at various events. Ankit Gupta is seen playing the lead role of Jahaan Mehta in Junooniyatt.

