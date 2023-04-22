Shehnaaz Gill says she is not a ‘failure’ in response to an interviewer’s attitude; Find out what happened

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved and adorable personalities in the showbiz world. Fans love the actress for there charming personality and can relate to her story. Although it was the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13 that made Shehnaaz Gill famous, the actress has come a long way from where she started. She worked on herself and gave her dreams wings and recently, Shehnaaz made her big Bollywood debut with Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Shehnaaz Gill gives back to the interviewer for translating questions into Hindi

In a recent interview, Shehnaaz Gill reacted after the interviewer translated every fan question for her from English to Hindi. Initially, she answered a few questions and then interrupted the interviewer to respond that she understands English. The incident happened in a recent interview with Connect FM Canada. Shehnaaz was quoted saying, “English mujhe thodi thodi samjah aane lagi hai ab. Itni bhi failure nahi hun main (I understand English a little bit. I’m not such a failure.)” Shehnaaz took this quiet lightly as she shared a laugh while saying this and the interviewer also gave back a smile.

During the interview, Shehnaaz also expressed how production houses disrespect actors who are seen in side roles and she wishes to change that. Sharing her thoughts, Shehnaaz said, “Everyone should be equally respected. I have experienced in some production houses, a lot of people don’t give much importance to second leads and third leads, I feel everyone should be treated equally. When I become a big heroine, I will respect the second lead a lot because I have come from that place.”

Shehnaaz trolled for struggling to speak English

Earlier this year, Shehnaaz was snapped on the sets of her chat show ‘Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill’ in a media interaction where she asked an individual to remain silent. She was trolled for struggling to speak English. Viewers commented, “Behen english bolna nahi aati tu Hindi bol na.” She also talked about not being very comfortable with English during her stay inside the Bigg Boss house.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show: Rapper Raftaar shares his views and it’s not what the viewers want to hear