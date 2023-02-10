Shehnaaz Gill says she wanted to do Jab We Met; Shahid Kapoor's reaction is UNMISSABLE

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most prominent names in the entertainment world and enjoys a massive fan following. From starting her career as a model to evolving and becoming an actor, Shehnaaz has never skipped a chance to showcase her multi-talent. Along with acting, Shehnaaz also turned into a host for her newly launched chat show named 'Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill' which streams on her YouTube channel. It has been graced by top celebs like Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, and Rakul Preet Singh to promote their films. Now another popular actor is all set to grace Shehnaaz's show.

In a video shared by Shehnaaz on her Instagram handle, the actress can be seen sitting with Shahid Kapoor and having a fun conversation. She can be heard saying ‘Muje karni thi vo wali film Jab we met’ to which Shahid replied ‘To ki kyu nai kisne mana kiya?’ Then the actress said ‘Pucha hi nai kisi ne.’ After this Shahid made a cute gesture while looking at the camera and said ‘Imtiaz call her now’ and both of them started laughing.

As soon as she shared the video, her fans flooded the comment section with their lovely comments. A user wrote ‘What do you guys think? #ShehnaazGill is giving us a hint that there might be a do “Jab We Met 2? I find these two so cute!’ Another fan commented ‘I knew it she will talk about Jab we met the real-life Geet toh Shehnaaz hai.’

