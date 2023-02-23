Shehnaaz Gill says 'where she is today, is because of Media'

Shehnaaz Gill is an Indian actress who has worked in Punjabi as well as Hindi television and films. She rose to fame after participating in popular television reality show, Bigg Boss 13. Her performance in the Bigg Boss house was quite remarkable and her chemistry with late actor Siddharth Shukla was loved and praised by all. Shehnaaz is a fan favourite because of her childish nature and adorable antics she did during her stay in the Bigg Boss house.

However, her life turned upside down after the sudden demise of her alleged boyfriend Siddharth Shukla, who passed away in 2021 due to a heart attack.

Recently in a public event, Gill shared the media culture (love hate relationship) with celebrities in general.

She said “Mai toh media ki wajah se hi bani hun, mujhe toh hamesha media ne hi highlight kiya hai lekin agar aap koi trolling ki baat karoge toh uske liye mere pass koi Jawab nahi hai.”(Whatever I am today, is all because of media. And when it comes to trolling, I have nothing to say). In short, the actress gave credit of all her accomplishment to the media.



About Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill started her modelling career music video ‘Shiv Di Kitaab’ in 2015. She made her debut as an actress in Punjabi film ‘Sat Shri Akaal England’. Then in 2019, she participated in Bigg Boss 13 which was a breakthrough. In 2021, she appeared in a Punjabi film Honsla Rakh along with Diljit Dosanjh.

She has been a part of numerous music videos like Bhula Dunga along with Siddharth Shukla which was sung by Darshan Raval. This music video was a tribute to the late actor. She went onto be part of other music videos as well such as Keh Gayi Sorry, Kurta Pajama, Waada Hai and many more.

Gill will soon be making her Bollywood debut along with Salman Khan in his upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan. Apart from this, she will also be seen in the John Abraham-starrer 100%.