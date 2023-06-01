Shehnaaz Gill shares a glimpse of how she lets her body ‘relax’ in this recent post; Check Out

Shehnaaz Gill is a diva and makes sure to turn heads with her appearance wherever she goes. The actress who started her career in the showbiz world with modeling, recently made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Post her Bollywood debut, she is receiving lots of appreciation from every corner and the actress is basking in the glory of her success. She recently returned from a refreshing holiday in the tropical paradise of Phuket.

Shehnaaz Gill's recent social media post

Shehnaaz opened up about how she was subjected to body shaming for being overweight when she participated in Bigg Boss. Since then the actress has come a long way in her fitness journey. Recently, she shared that got into the practice of yoga and often share glimpses of her practice on social media. Today, taking to her official social media handle, she dropped photos of her morning practice of yoga. In the photos, the actress is seen practicing yoga in an outdoor setting on a yoga mat. In the first photo, she stretches her hand and legs to strike a pose, the second photo is a close-up of her face, and the third photo shows her folding her fingers into a mudra and meditating with her eyes closed. Uploading the photos, she wrote, "Letting my body calm and relax."

Take a look at Shehnaaz's post here:

Shehnaaz's recent trip to Phuket

Shehnaaz had a gala time in Phuket, Thailand with her mother. One look at her social media handle and viewers will have major FOMO. From posing in beachwear, and flaunting colourful braids on her hair to sipping on cocktails and enjoying tropical food, the actress made the most of her trip. She shared glimpses of her trip with her fans on social media as she uploaded a lot of photos and videos.

