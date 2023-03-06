Shehnaaz Gill shares a jaw-dropping glimpse from her photoshoot, asks fans to caption it

Popular diva Shehnaaz Gill has been riding high on success and is receiving lots of appreciation and love from her fans. She started her career in the showbiz world with modeling and will soon be seen in a Bollywood film. Her unfiltered behavior and optimistic attitude toward things make her one of the most loved stars in the entertainment industry. Shehnaaz is connected to her followers and fans on her social media handle and continuously gives a glimpse of her personal and professional life to her fans. Lately, her bold and glamorous photoshoots have also become the talk of the town along with her gorgeous looks.

Shehnaaz Gill's new video:

Today, Shehnaaz Gill again blessed the Instagram feed of her fans and dropped a glimpse of her photoshoot. She shared a video wherein the diva looks fabulous as she continuously strikes a pose for the cameras. Speaking about her outfit, the actress-singer is wearing a silver jacket backward and flaunting her backless outfit. She has paired the jacket with denim shorts and makes a strong style statement here. Her wavy hair is styled open, and her makeup is subtle, but her bold red lipstick definitely adds the much-needed glam quotient to her look. Sharing this video, Shehnaaz wrote, "caption it !!" As usual, fans have penned compliments for the actress in the comment section of this video.

Watch Shehnaaz Gill's video here-

Shehnaaz Gill's chat show:

Along with everything, Shehnaaz Gill is also busy with her chat show called 'Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill', which has been graced by numerous actors and popular personalities. The first on Shehnaaz's chat show was Bollywood actor RajKummar Rao followed by Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Rakul Preet Singh, and Shahid Kapoor. Recently, popular YouTuber-turned-actor Bhuvan Bam also graced Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill. The last guest at Shehnaaz's chat show was Kapil Sharma who graced the show to promote his upcoming film Zwigato.

Shehnaaz Gill's professional commitments:

Shehnaaz Gill will soon make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. According to the reports, the actress has also been roped in to play a prominent character in Nikkhil Advani's upcoming women-centric film. Reportedly, Shehnaaz has also wrapped up shooting for Rhea Kapoor's women-oriented film that highlights modern relationships.

