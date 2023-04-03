Shehnaaz Gill shares adorable PICS with Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa's son Laksh from his birthday bash

Popular celebrity couple Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa is among the prominent personalities in the entertainment world and has a massive fan following. Be it their on-stage performances or her interesting social media posts, the duo left no stone unturned to entertain the masses. Speaking about her personal life, Bharti and Haarsh Limbachiyaa have a son named Laksh. Their son is adored by friends and fans and receives tremendous love for his cuteness. Today, April 3, Bharti and Haarsh's son Laksh celebrates his first birthday. The little toddler has been receiving love and birthday wishes from their fans and friends.

Shehnaaz Gill's wishes Laksh:

Shehnaaz Gill also wished Laksh on his first birthday. Shehnaaz is quite close to Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's son Laksh aka Gola. The actress has met this little bundle of joy several times and often shared a glimpse of it. Today, Shehnaaz attended Laksh's first birthday celebration in the city and gave a glimpse of her fans on social media. In these snaps, the Bigg Boss 13 fame is seen adoring the toddler and is candidly captured here. In the caption of these photos, Shehnaaz wrote, "happy birthday baby @laksh_singhlimbachiya."

Take a look at their PICS here-

Bharti Singh spotted with Gola:

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa held a grand bash to celebrate Laksh's first birthday. A few hours ago, Bharti was spotted with her son Gola aka Laksh as she arrived at the venue to celebrate Laksh's first birthday. In this clip, Gola and Bharti were seen twinning in white outfits as they arrived at the location.

After Bharti, Mahhi Vij was also seen attending Laksh's birthday bash in the city. The actress was spotted along with her kids Tara, Rajveer, and Khushi.

On the personal front, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa tied the knot on 3 December 2017, and the duo was blessed with a baby boy on April 3, 2022. The couple then named their son Laksh.

Pinkvilla Team wishes Laksh a very Happy Birthday!

