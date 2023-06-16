Shehnaaz Gill shares beautiful PICS from Italy vacation, pens thoughtful note

Popular actress Shehnaaz Gill is among the most loved actors in the entertainment world. Her journey from Bigg Boss to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan serves as an inspiration to many. Not only has she experienced a remarkable professional transformation, but her physical transformation is also admired by her fans. Her love for nature is evident as she seizes every opportunity to enjoy its beauty. At present, the diva is enjoying her globetrotter life as she is exploring various destinations. After her super fun-filled Thailand vacation, Shehnaaz Gill has now travelled to Italy.

Shehnaaz Gill's new PICS:

A few hours ago, Shehnaaz Gill took to her social media account and dropped a few snaps from her vacation. The diva is currently exploring various destinations and is currently in Sicily, Italy. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress shared a few snaps as she explored the roads of this beautiful place. Shehnaaz is all smiles as she poses for the pictures in an orange top and denim shorts. Sharing these photos with her fans and followers, the diva penned a thoughtful caption and wrote, "By discovering nature, you discover yourself."

Take a look at Shehnaaz Gill's PICS:

About Shehnaaz Gill's professional life:

After Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's success, Shehnaaz Gill has been gearing up for her upcoming Bollywood films. She will reportedly be seen in Rhea Kapoor's film featuring Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. However, there has been no official confirmation about the same. Along with this, the next project Shehnaaz has is 100 percent by filmmaker Sajid Khan. The diva will also collaborate with Nawazuddin Siddiqui for a music video. Along with this, the actress is also endorsing top-notch brands on social media and doing photoshoots for several labels.

Shehnaaz Gill's chat show:

A few months ago, Shehnaaz Gill launched her own chat show 'Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill' on her YouTube channel. This show has been graced by numerous actors and popular personalities such as RajKummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Rakul Preet Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Radhika Apte, Honey Singh, Kapil Sharma, Suniel Shetty, Bhuvan Bam, and others.

