Shehnaaz Gill shares candid PICS with 'Bhagwan of acting' Nawazuddin Siddiqui as he graces her show

Popular diva Shehnaaz Gill's chat show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill launched a few months ago, and within a short span of time, it became quite famous. Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill has been graced by numerous Bollywood actors such as RajKummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Rakul Preet Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Suniel Shetty among others. Now in a recent episode of the show, Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui was seen as a guest on Shehnaaz Gill's chat show and had graced the show to promote his film Jogira Sara Ra Ra.

Shehnaaz Gill's PICS with Nawazuddin:

A few hours ago, Shehnaaz Gill took to her social media handle and shared a few happy candid pictures with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. In these snaps, the two are seen having a fun chat and have been captured during their conversation. Sharing these snaps, the actress captioned, "Shot today with Bhagwan of acting - Mr. @nawazuddin._siddiqui What a vibe and energy. Had super fun. #DesiVibesWithShehnaazGill." Fans and friends have expressed their excitement in the comment section of this post and are eagerly waiting for fo this episode to release.

Take a look at their PICS here-

About Jogira Sara Ra Ra:

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, Jogira Sara Ra Ra, alongside Neha Sharma. The comedy-drama is directed by Kishan Nandy and backed by Naeem Siddiqui and Kiran Shroff. Sanjay Mishra and Zarina Wahab are also part of the cast of the movie. The film is slated to release on 12 May 2023.

Shehnaaz Gill's professional life:

Shehnaaz Gill recently made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. According to the reports, the actress has also been roped in to play a prominent character in Nikkhil Advani's upcoming women-centric film. Reportedly, Shehnaaz has also wrapped up shooting for Rhea Kapoor's women-oriented film that highlights modern relationships.

