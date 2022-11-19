Shehnaaz Gill grooves with Guru Randhawa in a video clip; Fans wonder if something is brewing
Guru Randhawa shared a video, where he is seen dancing on a yacht along with actress Shehnaaz Gill and enjoying some quality time.
Shehnaaz Gill is a highly reckoned name in the entertainment industry. She rose to fame when she entered the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13 as a contestant. She won the heart of the audience and other contestants with her adorable looks and innocence. Post the show, she has worked in a popular movie Honsla Rakh and some music videos also. She will be soon seen in multiple new projects. The actress recently shared a sweet video where she is seen dancing with Guru Randhawa.
In the post shared on social media, Shehnaaz is seen enjoying the cool breeze on a yacht. She is accompanied by ace Punjabi Singer Guru Randhawa. He is seen dancing along with her on the Punjabi song Pai gayian shaman ne. Shehnaaz looks simple yet elegant green off shoulder jumpsuit and Guru Randhawa had sported a black tshirt with green jacket. The duo look adorable as they dance under the open sky. He wrote in the captions, “Pai gayian shaman ne with my fav @shehnaazgill Should we do a video together."
See video here-
Fans shower love to duo
Seeing the video, numerous fans of the stars took to social media to express their delight to see them together. A fan wrote, “Itne pyare lag rhe ho dono sath me video chodho me to kehti hu shadi he krlo yarrr”, another wrote, “I have always loved sidnaaz....they were like made for each other....bahut hi achi Jodi thi unki....but Sid is no more with us....but life doesn't end even when someone important is gone....i think guru can fill that emptiness.... because he too is such a sweet guy....n i think he likes Sana.” A fan wrote, “No doubt seems like he is in love with her and she trying to ignore”, “Made for each other”, among others.
Shehnaaz Gill loses her cool at media
In a press conference, Shehnaaz Gill was promoting the music video of her brother Shehbaz Badesha. There she was asked if she was dating the musician Guru Randhawa, to which she replied that if two people are seen together it does not mean they are dating. She said that the media is talking nonsense and feeding lies to people.
ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill’s dance with Guru Randhawa to posing with Vicky Kaushal; Diwali parties attended by the diva