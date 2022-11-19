Shehnaaz Gill grooves with Guru Randhawa in a video clip; Fans wonder if something is brewing

Shehnaaz Gill is a highly reckoned name in the entertainment industry. She rose to fame when she entered the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13 as a contestant. She won the heart of the audience and other contestants with her adorable looks and innocence. Post the show, she has worked in a popular movie Honsla Rakh and some music videos also. She will be soon seen in multiple new projects. The actress recently shared a sweet video where she is seen dancing with Guru Randhawa.

In the post shared on social media, Shehnaaz is seen enjoying the cool breeze on a yacht. She is accompanied by ace Punjabi Singer Guru Randhawa. He is seen dancing along with her on the Punjabi song Pai gayian shaman ne. Shehnaaz looks simple yet elegant green off shoulder jumpsuit and Guru Randhawa had sported a black tshirt with green jacket. The duo look adorable as they dance under the open sky. He wrote in the captions, “Pai gayian shaman ne with my fav @shehnaazgill Should we do a video together."