Shehnaaz Gill shares heart-melting glimpses as she meets Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa's son Gola; Watch

Shehnaaz Gill , the audience's favorite actress, is constantly melting the hearts of the masses, either with her talent or with her genuine personality. As we know, the actress has maintained an active presence on her social media handle and shares updates regarding her whereabouts. A few days ago, Shehnaaz met Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's son Gola aka Laksh at the comedienne's house and shared several adorable photos of the toddler on her Instagram.

Today, Shehnaaz shared a few glimpses on her Instagram handle as she met Laksh again. It looks like the diva has formed a great bond with Bharti Singh's little munchkin and these photos and videos are proof of it. In Shehnaaz's post, we can see the actress can't stop adoring Gola and is happily playing with him. It also seems like Laksh is enjoying her company and is having a great time. Sharing these photos, Shehnaaz captioned, "gola gola gola mela pala bacha nona bache ko raat nini aa rhi thi phir bhi maine pareshaan kiya pappiya kar kr ke"

Take a look at Shehnaaz Gill's post here-

Shehnaaz Gill and Gola's outfit:

In these photos, Shehnaaz is dressed in a printed traditional suit and completed her look by wearing Kundan jewelry. She styled her hair open and went on for subtle makeup that perfectly elevated her look. However, along with Shehnaaz, Laksh aka Gola's outfit also steals the limelight here. The toddler is seen dressed in a green and yellow tie-dyed kurta and white pajama and looks very cute.

Shehnaaz Gill's professional commitments:

Shehnaaz Gill is busy with her YouTube chat show 'Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill'. The show has been graced by Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Vicky Kaushal to promote their films. Along with this, Shehnaaz recently collaborated with rapper MC Square for a music video titled 'Ghani Syaani'. In this music video, Shehnaaz not only made a starry appearance but also sang a Haryanvi rap, due to which the song was loved by many. After hosting and singing, the diva is all set to stun the audience with her acting skills and will soon star in Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.