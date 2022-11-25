Shehnaaz Gill shares her desire to sing for Bollywood stars

In an exclusive chat with ETimes TV, Shehnaaz Gill revealed that she always aspired to become a singer however destiny had other plans and she then made a career in modeling. Speaking about her love for music, the actress shared that music distracts from being sad. She states, "Music mere liye sukoon hai, it calms me.”

Shehnaaz Gill is among the well-renowned star, who rose to fame after her stint in Bigg Boss 13. She is a fan's favorite celebrity and her genuine personality and cute looks are loved by her ardent fans. Shehnaaz is active on social media and often shares pictures and videos on her Instagram handle. The actress also drops her singing videos on her Instagram handle and fans love her melodious voice.

Shehnaaz expresses her desire:

In the chat with the publication, Shehnaaz, who is one of the popular actresses in the entertainment world, said that she wants to explore playback opportunities in the industry. She also revealed that she wants to sing for Bollywood stars and hopes that her wish gets fulfilled. Adding to this, she said, "Itne sapne poore ho rahe hain toh ye bhi adhoora nahi rahega (smiles)."

Shehnaaz talks about her song with MC Square:

On November 8 this year, Faridabad's Abhishek Baisla, better known by his stage name MC Square, was declared as the winner of MTV “Hustle 2.0" and since then, he is grabbed headlines for his streamlined rapping skills. Recently, the rapper shared a photo with Shehnaaz Gill, which dropped hints at an upcoming collaboration between the two of them. Now, revealing details about it, Shehnaaz said, "It’s a Haryanvi duet written and composed by MC Square." The actress also revealed that she has given a 'Haryanvi touch' to the song and said that it's a mix of rap and singing.

On the professional front, Shehnaaz Gill is venturing into the talk show and recently launched her chat show named ‘Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill’ on her Youtube channel. The first guest on her show was Rajkummar Rao, who appeared on the show to promote his film 'Monica O My Darling'. Shehnaaz and Rajkumar had a fun chat, and fans showered immense love on the video. Along with this, the actress is all set to make her Bollywood debut along with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.