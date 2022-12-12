Shehnaaz Gill shares precious unseen glimpses with her love Sidharth Shukla on his birth anniversary

Sidharth Shukla who left for his heavenly abode in 2021 has his 41st birth anniversary today. Shehnaaz Gill is a famous name in the entertainment industry that became a household name in a very short span of time. The actress came to the limelight with the reality show Bigg Boss 13. She was loved in the show for her childlike innocence and sweet personality. But it was her romantic chemistry with late actor Sidharth Shukla which became the high point of the show. Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise at 40 left a deep impact on her. As the actress celebrated his birth anniversary, she shared some beautiful unseen pictures on social media.

Shehnaaz Gill took to Instagram as she remembered Sidharth Shukla on his birth anniversary. The actress shared some single pictures of Bigg Boss 13 winner along with red hearts. She also shared a beautiful picture where Sidharth is seen holding her hand affectionately. In another picture, she is seen caressing Sidharth Shukla lovingly as she put her arms around his neck. She also lovingly kissed his head to shower love on him.