Shehnaaz Gill shares precious unseen glimpses with her love Sidharth Shukla on his birth anniversary
Shehnaaz Gill shares some unseen and rare pictures with her forever love Sidharth Shukla as she marks 41st birth anniversary of the late actor with sweet wishes.
Sidharth Shukla who left for his heavenly abode in 2021 has his 41st birth anniversary today. Shehnaaz Gill is a famous name in the entertainment industry that became a household name in a very short span of time. The actress came to the limelight with the reality show Bigg Boss 13. She was loved in the show for her childlike innocence and sweet personality. But it was her romantic chemistry with late actor Sidharth Shukla which became the high point of the show. Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise at 40 left a deep impact on her. As the actress celebrated his birth anniversary, she shared some beautiful unseen pictures on social media.
Shehnaaz Gill took to Instagram as she remembered Sidharth Shukla on his birth anniversary. The actress shared some single pictures of Bigg Boss 13 winner along with red hearts. She also shared a beautiful picture where Sidharth is seen holding her hand affectionately. In another picture, she is seen caressing Sidharth Shukla lovingly as she put her arms around his neck. She also lovingly kissed his head to shower love on him.
See photos here-
Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill
Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s love story one of the most beautiful stories of telly town till date. It is still the most talked about topics by fans of the duo. They both had met each other on the reality show Bigg Boss 13 and the bond between them grew stronger with time. However, in an unexpected turn of events, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2, 2021. Shehnaaz Gill often remembers the late actor with affection and shares posts related to him on her social media.
Shehnaaz Gill’s Work Front
TV actor Shehnaaz Gill is featuring nowadays as a host on her chat show Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill. On this show, several stars like Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal have marked their presence. In 2023, she will make her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan.
