Shehnaaz Gill sings her new song 'Moonrise'; 5 best singing VIDEOS of hers that will leave you amazed

Shehnaaz Gill, the multi-talented actress and one of the most genuine personalities in the industry, has often proved to be fans' favorite celebrity. Known for her down-to-earth and realistic nature, Shehnaaz has often believed in entertaining the audience through her talent. Post her Bigg Boss 13 stint, Shehnaaz donned several hats such as modeling, acting, singing, and more, and proved to be a multi-talented star. The actress has been doing music videos lately, and recently, Shehnaaz took to her Instagram handle and shared a poster of a new song, 'Moonrise', which was released today, January 10. The song is receiving great responses from her fans and has become a huge hit. Shehnaaz sings her new song Moonrise:

Today, Shehnaaz sang her newly released song Moonrise in her melodious voice and shared a video of it on her Instagram handle. In this video, we can see Shehnaaz singing the lyrics of Moonrise and sharing this clip, she wrote, "#moonrise thank you for accompanying me on the guitar @samuelshetty Dekh guru main bhi hogayi shuru @gururandhawa." Guru Randhawa was quick enough to reply to Shehnaaz's video and wrote, "#Moonrise in your voice is a different vibe Wow." Along with Guru, Shehnaaz's fans and friends are mesmerized listening to her melodious voice and have penned amazing comments on her video.

Watch the video here-

This is not the first time the diva flaunted her talent in singing. Shehnaaz is a great singer, and recently she sang a Haryanvi rap which also became a huge hit. Shehnaaz has also treated her fans several times with her singing videos and fans leave no stone unturned to shower their love on her. Let's take the 5 best videos of the actress singing beautiful songs in her mellifluous voice. 5 times when Shehnaaz Gill treated her fans with singing videos: Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai: Shehnaaz sang Shahrukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi's song 'Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai' and stole the heart of the masses with her amazing voice. Sharing this video, she captioned, "Kaisa laga yeh song??"Abdu Rozik, Dabboo Ratnani, and many others commented on this video and praised Shehnaaz's voice. She looked beautiful in a simple pink kurta, and her subtle makeup complements her look.

Jo Bheji Thi Duaa: Shehnaaz sang Abhay Deol, Emraan Hashmi, and Kalki Koechlin's film song 'Jo Bheji Thi Duaa', and her voice left everyone mesmerized. Sharing this video, Shehnaaz captioned, "Good weekend to everyone! With this, I’ll be doing a what I should sing next? Comment below." Again fans showed their immense love for her and praised her in the comment section.

Hasi Ban Gaye: Shehnaaz's beautiful voice left us spellbound. The diva sings Emraan Hashmi and Vidya Balan's film Hamari Adhuri Kahani's song Hasi Ban Gaye. Shehnaaz captioned this video with several star emojis. Several celebrities and fans praised the Bigg Boss 13 fame's lovely voice.

Mehbooba: Another video of the actress where she treats her fans by singing Yash and Srinidhi Shetty's film song KGF: Chapter 2's song Mehbooba. Sharing this video on her Instagram handle, Shehnaaz captioned it with star emojis. Fans were impressed with her voice and complimented her amazing voice.

Kaise Hua: This one Shehnaaz dedicated to her fans and simply won our hearts. Her calming voice as she sings Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's film Kabir Singh's song Kaise Hua just melted our hearts. Sharing this video, the diva captioned, "This is for my fans." Her fans, who never skip a chance to shower their love, have penned amazing comments for this multi-talented diva.

Shehnaaz Gill's career: Shehnaaz Gill gained fame after her stint on Bigg Boss 13. She began her career with the 2015 music video Shiv Di Kitaab. In 2017, she made her debut as an actress in the Punjabi film Sat Shri Akaal England. Shehnaaz later starred in Kala Shah Kala and Daaka in 2019 and was also seen in Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. Recently, Shehnaaz also turned into a host for her newly launched chat show named 'Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill' which streams on her YouTube channel. It has been graced by top celebs like Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Vicky Kaushal to promote their films. Shehnaaz's first rap song Ghani Syaani with MC Square also released on December 5. Along with this, she also has her Bollywood debut film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in her kitty.

ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill's elegant floral printed saree and sheer beauty will leave you amazed; PICS