Shehnaaz Gill surprises her brother Shehbaz Badesha with a swanky new luxury car; Here’s how much it costs

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Kaur Gill is one of the most stunning actresses in the entertainment industry. Shehnaaz is well known for her soft heart and generous behavior. A doting daughter to her parents, the actress is also a loving sister to her brother, Shehbaz Badesha. Only recently, Shehnaaz showcased how much she adores and loves her brother by gifting him a luxurious car worth lakhs.

Shehnaaz Kaur Gill gifts a brand new mercedes to her brother Shehbaz Badesha

Today, singer and youtuber Shehbaz Badesha posted a video on his social media account stating, “Thank You Sister for new wheels @shehnaazgill”

Shehbaz posted a video to his Instagram account, delighting his enormous following with gorgeous peeks of his new car. Shehbaz can be seen in the video unveiling his new Mercedes-Benz E-Class in the showroom.

Shehbaz wore a black attire to match his posh new car. Furthermore, we see a table decorated with a delicious chocolate cake. The cake was emblazoned with the words "congratulations."

As per market value, Shehbaz's new car, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, ranges between Rs. 74.95 Lakhs to Rs. 88.86 Lakhs.

See what fans thinks about Shehnaaz Gill and her brother Shehbaz

Reacting on the post, fans of Shehnaaz Gill and Shehbaz Badesha expressed how delighted and happy they are to see their bond. One fan commented “god gives everyone a sister like shenazgil,” while another wrote, “Shehnaaz is a very very good sister in the world you are very lucky shehbaaz.” Several other fans only congratulated the brother-sister duo and showed their affection towards them, and showered them with their blessings.

Not just fans but costume designer Ken Fernandes and Punjabi singer Arsh Maini also congratulated Shehbaz for his new wheels.

Shehnaaz Gill’s career story

Shehnaaz Gill began her career by featuring in Shiv Di Kitaab ' in 2015. She rose to fame after her Bigg Boss 13 stint. While she was in the Bigg Boss house, her first single, Veham was released. The actress recently made her Bollywood debut working with actor Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Currently, the actress has a movie co-starring Nora Fatehi, John Abraham and Riteish Deshmukh in her kitty, along with a movie of Rhea Kapoor.

Shehnaaz also won Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards for Super Stylish Charming Diva.

