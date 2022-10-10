Shehnaaz Gill taken aback after a fan tries to touch her shoulder at Mumbai airport; Watch

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the highly popular faces in the showbiz world and rose to fame after her stint in Salman Khan's hit show Bigg Boss 13. Post that, success kissed her feet and the actress went on to endorse some reputed brands on social media and signed numerous projects. Now, Shehnaaz is gearing up for her upcoming Bollywood debut film with Bollywood star Salman Khan, titled 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.' The actress is also among the most popular actors in the entertainment sector and often gets papped in the city. The actress was recently seen at Mumbai airport, where she was shocked by a fan’s actions.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress, Shehnaaz Gill had recently returned from an event in Bangaluru and was seen at Mumbai airport. She looked fabulous in a hot pink sweatshirt with a graphic print and she paired it with blue loose-fit denims. She had put on a black mask as she came out of the airport. The paps asked to her remove the mask for the pictures. She happily posed for them and also posed with numerous fans who wanted to get clicked with her.