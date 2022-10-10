Shehnaaz Gill taken aback after a fan tries to touch her shoulder at Mumbai airport; Watch
Shehnaaz Gill backs off as a fan tries to touch her shoulder at airport.
Shehnaaz Gill is one of the highly popular faces in the showbiz world and rose to fame after her stint in Salman Khan's hit show Bigg Boss 13. Post that, success kissed her feet and the actress went on to endorse some reputed brands on social media and signed numerous projects. Now, Shehnaaz is gearing up for her upcoming Bollywood debut film with Bollywood star Salman Khan, titled 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.' The actress is also among the most popular actors in the entertainment sector and often gets papped in the city. The actress was recently seen at Mumbai airport, where she was shocked by a fan’s actions.
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress, Shehnaaz Gill had recently returned from an event in Bangaluru and was seen at Mumbai airport. She looked fabulous in a hot pink sweatshirt with a graphic print and she paired it with blue loose-fit denims. She had put on a black mask as she came out of the airport. The paps asked to her remove the mask for the pictures. She happily posed for them and also posed with numerous fans who wanted to get clicked with her.
Shehnaaz Airport incident
One of her fans tried to place his hand on her shoulder as if she is his friend. As she saw his hand approaching, she immediately backed off. But she did not get angry with him and also posed for a picture with him.
See video here-
Shehnaaz professional life
Shehnaaz began her career with the 2015 music video, Shiv Di Kitaab. In 2017, she made her debut as an actress in the Punjabi film Sat Shri Akaal England. She later starred in Kala Shah Kala and Daaka in 2019. Shehnaaz Gill is also a good singer. Shehnaaz was last seen in Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.
