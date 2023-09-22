Shehnaaz Gill takes high-end fashion a notch higher with this Rs. 1.4 Lakh white dress

Shehnaaz Gill is currently on a high in her career. From music videos, and films, to her own chat show, the actress has proved that hard work always pays off. Currently, she is making waves in the Bollywood industry. The dazzling actress and a rising fashion icon recently left everyone awestruck with her stunning one-shoulder white dress. She graced the premiere of Thank You For Coming in Toronto, turning heads and stealing the spotlight.

Shehnaaz Gill's designer ensemble

The one-sleeve feather-trimmed crepe mini dress exemplified Shehnaaz Gill's innate sense of style and her penchant for making a fashion statement. The dress, a creation of the Dubai-based womenswear brand Taller Marmo, came with a price tag of Euro 1600, which roughly translates to a whopping INR 1,41,051.20. Taller Marmo, founded in 2013 by designers Riccardo Audisio and Yago Goicoechea, is renowned for its luxurious designs inspired by the spirit of the '60s and '70s. Shehnaaz's choice of this avant-garde piece from the brand showcased her willingness to experiment with her fashion choices. The one-shoulder design added a touch of asymmetrical elegance to the outfit, while the feather-trimmed detail exuded a sense of luxury and sophistication. The crisp white hue of the dress provided a clean canvas for Shehnaaz to work her magic, making her stand out on the red carpet.

Check out Shehnaaz Gill's look here:

Pairing the dress with white statement pumps was a brilliant move, as it maintained the purity of the ensemble while adding a touch of modernity. Shehnaaz's sleek middle-parted hair, tied back neatly, accentuated her facial features and allowed the dress to take center stage. Her overall look is nothing short of divine. She exuded an aura of confidence and grace.

This mesmerizing ensemble worn by Shehnaaz Gill can undoubtedly serve as an inspiration for evening wear. It highlights the power of simplicity, where a single statement piece can elevate the entire look. The one-shoulder design, feathered detailing, and pristine white color offer a combination of classic and contemporary, making it suitable for a variety of formal occasions. If you are looking to make an investment in your fashion choices, then go for this dress without a second thought.

