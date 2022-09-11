Shehnaaz Gill talks about leaving her past behind, says 'From Salman Khan, I’ve learnt to keep moving ahead'

Shehnaaz Gill is among the well-renowned star and rose to fame after her stint in Bigg Boss 13. She is a fan's favourite celebrity and her genuine personality and cute looks are loved by her ardent fans. Shehnaaz is active on social media and often shares pictures and videos on her Instagram handle. Her snaps and reels go viral in the blink of an eye and fans leave no stones unturned to compliment her. As Shehnaaz is gearing up for her upcoming debut film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, in a recent interview, she spoke about moving on from her past and also revealed the life lesson she learned from Salman Khan.

In a chat with FM Canada, Shehnaaz said how she believes in moving on from the past and there is no such moment from her past that she wants to re-live. Further, the actress said that whatever happens in life, happens for the good, and she is prepared for everything that comes in the future. Shehnaaz also questioned, "why to revisit the past? Let's move on in life." She further revealed that one thing she learned about life from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor Salman Khan and said, "From him, I’ve learnt to keep moving ahead." She added that Salman Khan has told her that if she works hard, she will go really far in life, and he motivates her.