Shehnaaz Gill talks about leaving her past behind, says 'From Salman Khan, I’ve learnt to keep moving ahead'
Shehnaaz Gill will make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.'
Shehnaaz Gill is among the well-renowned star and rose to fame after her stint in Bigg Boss 13. She is a fan's favourite celebrity and her genuine personality and cute looks are loved by her ardent fans. Shehnaaz is active on social media and often shares pictures and videos on her Instagram handle. Her snaps and reels go viral in the blink of an eye and fans leave no stones unturned to compliment her. As Shehnaaz is gearing up for her upcoming debut film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, in a recent interview, she spoke about moving on from her past and also revealed the life lesson she learned from Salman Khan.
In a chat with FM Canada, Shehnaaz said how she believes in moving on from the past and there is no such moment from her past that she wants to re-live. Further, the actress said that whatever happens in life, happens for the good, and she is prepared for everything that comes in the future. Shehnaaz also questioned, "why to revisit the past? Let's move on in life." She further revealed that one thing she learned about life from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor Salman Khan and said, "From him, I’ve learnt to keep moving ahead." She added that Salman Khan has told her that if she works hard, she will go really far in life, and he motivates her.
Shehnaaz also added that she keeps learning new things from people around her. She further added that growing in life is important and shares that when one comes from a small town, they eventually learn from everyone and grow. She adds, "Everyone you meet teaches you something, and I feel that whoever I’ve crossed paths with good or bad has taught me something. They’ve taught me how to deal with situations. I am strong enough to deal with the situation."
Shehnaaz Gill's career:
Shehnaaz began her modeling career with the 2015 music video, Shiv Di Kitaab. In 2017, she made her debut as an actress in the Punjabi film Sat Shri Akaal England. She later starred in Kala Shah Kala and Daaka in 2019. Shehnaaz Gill is also a good singer. Shehnaaz was last seen in Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. She is now set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.'
