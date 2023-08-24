Shehnaaz Gill talks about Rajkummar Rao being an environmentalist; actor shares eco-friendly way to make Bappa

Shehnaaz Gill, a prominent actress and model, has become a recognizable name in Indian households. With her widespread popularity, she recently took a step ahead and started her chat show on YouTube, Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill. Recently on her show, she had the privilege of hosting Rajkummar Rao, and during their interaction, Shehnaaz was deeply impressed by the actor's endeavors in promoting eco-friendly products and initiatives.

Rajkummar Rao shares how he makes eco-friendly Ganpati:

Recently, Shehnaaz shared the talk show promo on her Instagram, she wrote, “Yeh banda Na dil Jeet leta hai, jab Bhi milte hai @rajkummar_rao. Full episode will be out tomorrow on my YouTube channel at 11:11 am. Do not miss it.”

In the show’s promo, Gill can be seen engaging in a conversation with Rajkummar Rao, during which she inquired about his involvement in promoting an eco-friendly environment. This is when Rajkummar spilled the beans, and said that every year he makes eco-friendly Ganpati for the auspicious occasion.

Kai Po Che actor said, “Mai har saal Ganpati khud apne haaton se banata hu, aate ke, bhaut maja aata hai. Fir rajma se aise aankhe, daal vagera se aise jewellery vagera bnata hu. Fir haldi se unko color karta hu, wo Bhaut sundar lagte hai. (I make the Ganpati idol with my own hands every year with wheat flour. It's a lot of fun. I create the eyes using rajma beans, and I make jewelry using lentils and other pulses. Then I color them using turmeric, and they look very beautiful.)”

Shehnaaz Gill's admiration for Rajkummar Rao's eco-friendly efforts was evident as she expressed her appreciation for his initiatives. She said, “Wo bhi art hi kai. Aap Dilwale artist ho. (That's also a form of art. You are a kind-hearted artist.)”

Rao further said, “wo aate ko jab fir aap bahate ho paani m toh machliyoon ke liye wo khana ban jata hai. Toh aap kuch waste nahi kar rahe ho, nature ko aap bilkul kharab nahi kr rahe ho. (When you put Ganpati in the sea it becomes food for the fish. So, you're not wasting anything, you're not harming nature at all.”

A week ago, Shehnaaz posted a picture with Rajkummar Rao on her social media. She captioned it, “This one is going to be extra special & emotional. Shot with one of the finest actors of this country once again. I’m forever indebted and grateful that you agreed to come on my show and with that I begun this beautiful journey of #DVWSG. There’s always so much to learn from you dearest @rajkummar_rao”

Rajkummar Rao stands as one of the most accomplished actors in the entertainment industry. He garnered accolades, including the National Film Award for Best Actor and the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor, for his remarkable performance in the film Shahid.

Work-wise, Shehnaaz Gill has ventured into numerous Punjabi movies. Her recent appearance was in the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She gained substantial recognition through her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 13, where she emerged as the second runner-up.

