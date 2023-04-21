Shehnaaz Gill, Tejasswi Prakash, Kapil Sharma and other popular celebs lose 'blue tick' on Twitter

Twitter is one of the most popular and highly used platforms of social media where users easily get an opportunity to interact with their favorite celebrities. Recently an upgrade done by Elon Musk on Twitter has shocked many popular personalities. Numerous public figures have lost their 'Blue Tick' on their respective Twitter handles. For the uninitiated, the blue tick on Twitter is a symbol of verification, indicating that the account belongs to a person of public interest or a notable figure. It serves as a badge of authenticity, confirming that the account is genuine and not a fake or impersonated account.

Elon Musk has followed his promise to revoke the prestigious blue check mark from "legacy" verified Twitter accounts. Thus on April 20, thousands of Twitter users lost their verified status as part of Musk's initiative to promote verification through a paid monthly subscription plan. Among them, our telly stars have also been affected by this update and numerous celebs have lost their verification mark. After the upgrade, we bring you a list of top-notch celebrities who have lost their 'Blue Tick' mark on their Twitter account.

Here are celebs who lost the 'Blue Tick' on their Twitter handle:

Shehnaaz Gill:

Popular actress Shehnaaz Gill has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment world. The actress, singer, model and performer has garnered a fandom like no other. She gained a huge fan following owing to her unfiltered personality and success. On Twitter, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress has an active presence and enjoys 1 million followers. However, the diva lost the blue tick on her Twitter account after the recent update.

Tejasswi Prakash:

Bigg Boss 15 winner and actress Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most bankable actresses in the telly industry. At present, she essays the lead role in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural fantasy show Naagin 6. Tejasswi is one of the fans' favourite celebrities and has a massive fan following. Though Tejasswi is not much active on her Twitter account, the actress has 172.9K followers on it. Tejasswi's account was one of the verified accounts on Twitter, but after the upgrade, the blue tick disappeared from her handle.

Kapil Sharma:

Another well-known star who has been affected by the new Twitter upgrade is Kapil Sharma. This popular comedian-actor is a fan favorite celebrity and enjoys a massive fan following owing to his talent. Kapil has an active presence on his Twitter account and has 19.8M followers on his handle. He often shares his opinion regarding current issues and keeps his followers updated regarding his professional life. After the sudden update on Twitter, Kapil lost his verification mark, which is the blue tick.

Karan Kundrra:

Karan Kundrra is among those popular actors in the entertainment industry, who regularly uses Twitter and shares his thoughts and opinions. Along with this, the Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actor also shares his pictures and updates regarding his professional life. Karan, who has 505.4K followers, was also one of the verified accounts on Twitter, but after this update, the actor's verification mark also disappeared.

Rupali Ganguly:

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly is a prominent name in the telly industry, who enjoys a massive fan following. The actress has an active presence on her Twitter handle and often shares her thoughts with her fans through this social media platform. Despite being a popular star, Rupali was also among the ones who got affected by Twitter's new update. Rupali has 19.2K followers, and the actress has also lost her blue tick on her Twitter handle.

Rubina Dilaik:

Popular actress Rubina Dilaik has been a part of the entertainment fraternity for a long time now. Be it her acting prowess or gorgeous looks, the diva always made headlines and left fans astonished. Rubina also has an active presence on her Twitter handle and has 445.3K followers on her account. However, after the latest update, Rubina lost her verification mark on her Twitter handle.

Aly Goni:

Aly Goni is one of the prominent actors in the TV industry and enjoys a massive fan following. Over the years, the actor starred in several shows and impressed audiences with his acting prowess. The actor also regularly shares updates with his fans on his Twitter account. Aly has 356.5K followers on Twitter, and after Elon Musk's initiative to promote verification through a paid monthly subscription plan, Aly had to lose 'blue tick' on his Twitter account.

