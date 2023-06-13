Shehnaaz Gill to collaborate with Nawazuddin Siddiqui for her upcoming project? Find Out

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most prominent stars in the entertainment and showbiz world. She has earned the love and support of her fans with her acting talent and girl-next-door personality. The actress who rose to fame after participating in the reality show Bigg Boss 13 made her big Bollywood debut this year with Salman Khan's grand Eid release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Since then, fans are eagerly waiting to know her next big project and it seems there is finally some good news for the fans.

Shehnaaz Gill's upcoming project with Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Recently, in an interview with Access TV, Indian singer-music director Pratik Bachan, popularly known as B Praak talked about his upcoming album and revealed that a song will feature Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shehnaaz Gill. Talking about his album, he shared, “We have created that album in 2.5-3 years which has 10 songs. The team has done a lot of hard work and whether that be anyone in the team. From promotions to making the song, everyone has put in a lot of effort." He further added, “The album will be released next month and its second song will release by June end wherein Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shehnaaz Gill will be seen together. I think you all will like that song more. Every song in the album is very different and you’ll be able to relate to every song.”

Nawazuddin on Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill's chat show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill launched a few months ago, and within a short span of time, it became quite famous. Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill has been graced by numerous Bollywood actors such as RajKummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Rakul Preet Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Suniel Shetty among others. Last month, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was seen as a guest who appeared to promote his film Jogira Sara Ra Ra.

