Shehnaaz Gill to Tejasswi Prakash: TV celebs whose lives changed drastically after Bigg Boss

Shehnaaz Gill Shehnaaz Gill entered Bigg Boss 13 as Punjab's singer, known for her songs, Veham among many other chartbusters. However, it was this reality show that changed her life 360 degrees. The 28-year-old utilised the pandemic period to her gain and focussed on her physique. After starring in numerous music videos, and digital commercials, Shehnaaz Gill will be seen in an ensemble cast film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan led by Salman Khan. Her fans will also see her in Sajid Khan's film, 100 Percent with John Abraham and Nora Fatehi. From making heads turn on the red carpet to walking the ramp, Shehnaaz Kaur Gill has come a long way.

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular shows on Indian television, and there are many celebrities, who enter this reality show to revive their career. While some manage to extract the most out of it, there are a few who fail to use the opportunity in the correct manner. Many careers have been resurrected through this Salman Khan-hosted show and changed their lives for the best. With Bigg Boss 16 premiering on October 1, let's take a look at celebrities who have tasted stardom like never before. Let's take a look:

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash wasn't a new name when she made her appearance in Bigg Boss 15. She already had television hits like Swaragini and Khatron Ke Khiladi to her credit. She found the love of her life Karan Kundrra in this house and bagged Ekta Kapoor's blockbuster franchise, Naagin 6 as the lead. Tejasswi purchased a property in Goa, a swanky car, and is climbing the ladder of success. She will also mark her debut in the Marathi cinema with the film, Mann Kasturi Re.

Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, as a pair have become insanely hit and receive immense love from their fandoms. The actor played the role of a Jailor in the captive reality show, Lock Upp, by Ekta Kapoor. Later, he also hosted the kids' reality show, Dance Deewane Juniors. Apart from this, Karan's hands are full of some meaty projects, and today, the first look of his music video, Akhiyan, with Erica Fernandes has been out.

Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan had done a dance number in the film, Ishaqzaade, which became a super hit, but it was her victory in the reality show, Bigg Boss 7, that made her a star. Ever since, there has been no looking back for this actress, who is now dominating the web medium.

Asim Riaz

Asim Riaz acquired a humungous fanbase after his participation in season 13 and went on to do music videos with some prominent actresses in Bollywood. He also appeared in singles with his girlfriend, Himanshi Khurana, and released his rap songs too. Asim's brother, Umar Riaz, was also seen in Bigg Boss 15, and the show did wonders for him as well.

Nikki Tamboli

Nikki Tamboli did films down South before spreading her charm inside the Bigg Boss 14 house but success touched her feet after getting out of this house. She featured in back-to-back music videos and her recent Instagram photos are too hot to handle. She's been attending events internationally and has her hands full with projects.



Also Read | Bigg Boss 15's Ieshaan Sehgaal declares his breakup with Miesha Iyer: I had plans for long term but…