Shehnaaz Gill unleashes her adventurous side during Mauritius trip; beams with joy after zip-lining experience

Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to fame after her stint on Bigg Boss 13, is known for her chirpy and vivacious personality. The singer is a social butterfly who keeps her fans updated by sharing interesting and relatable posts on Instagram.

At present, Shehnaaz is enjoying a gateway in Mauritius. She is constantly giving exciting sneak peeks into the same. Now, the actress has dropped a video that gives a glimpse of an exhilarating movement from her life where she went for zip lining.

Shehnaaz Gill tries zip-lining in Mauritius

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Shehnaaz Gill uploaded a clip that begins with the Bigg Boss 13 star pointing towards a board reading ‘Risk factor bridge’. She acts as if she is scared and hesitant before the zip-lining activity. Eventually, she lets go of her fears.

Shehnaaz first crosses a narrow wooden suspended bridge amidst a lush green forest and then gets ready to explore the death slide. She shrieks ‘Mumma’ and begins her adventurous activity.

After completing one round on the aerial runway, Shehnaaz requests for another round. She keeps screaming in jubilation while flying high in the air.

In the video, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress is slaying in denim shorts paired with a pink baggy shirt over a black tank top. She also used Salman Elahi’s Pahadon Mein in the background of her snippet, the caption of which reads, “Crazy ride.”

Advertisement

Here’s a glimpse of Shehnaaz Gill’s fun-filled trip:

Before this, Shehnaaz also gave a quick look at her first trial at quad-biking. She shared a reel wherein the 31-year-old is sitting on a quad bike and taking pleasure in her safari through the rough terrains of Casela National Park in Mauritius.

Shehnaaz Gill on the work front

Work-wise, Shehnaaz Gill who started off with Punjabi cinema, set her foot in the Hindi film industry with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She was last seen playing a pivotal role in Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani’s Thank You For Coming.

The vibrant actress is now gearing up to capture the hearts of the audience once again with her new venture Sab First Class opposite Varun Sharma.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13's Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's love story hits silver screen; trailer marks nostalgic trip down memory lane