Shehnaaz Gill welcomes Rajkummar Rao on her chat show; heaps praises

Shehnaaz Gill has made a prominent mark in the entertainment industry. Rising to fame through her appearance on Bigg Boss 13, she has since achieved remarkable success. A few months ago, Shehnaaz launched her own chat show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill on her YouTube channel. The first guest on her chat show was none other than popular Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao. He had appeared on her show to promote his film, Monica, O My Darling. Now, Rajkummar is geared up for another engaging chat with Shehnaaz, as he returns to her show.

Rajkumar Rao on Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill:

A few minutes ago, Shehnaaz Gill took to her social media handle and shared a few pictures with her fans and followers. In these photos, Shehnaaz and Rajkummar Rao are candidly captured as they have a fun time on the sets of her chat show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill. Sharing these snaps, Shehhnaaz showered praises on the talented actor and penned a long note. In her note, Shehnaaz also thanked Rajkummar for being the first guest on her chat show.

Take a look Shehnaaz Gill and Rajummar Rao's PICS here-

The caption of this post read, "This one is going to be extra special & emotional. Shot with one of the finest actors of this country once again. I’m forever indebted and grateful that you agreed to come on my show and with that I begun this beautiful journey of #DVWSG There’s always so much to learn from you dearest @rajkummar_rao Suno saaro, one of the finest series Guns & Gulaabs with the most talented actor is about to release on 18th Aug on @netflix_in Don’t miss this."

Speaking about Rajkummar's new web show, Guns & Gulaabs will release on August 18 on Netflix.

About Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill:

Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill has been graced by numerous actors such as RajKummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Rakul Preet Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Sara Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Bhuvan Bam, Suniel Shetty, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and others. Shehnaaz's new episode with Rajkummar Rao will be released after a long break. Shehnaaz, who was busy with her recently released film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is back to her talk show.

Speaking about Shehnaaz's professional commitments, the actress will soon be seen in Rhea Kapoor's husband Karan Boolani's upcoming film titled Thank You For Coming. Along with Shehnaaz, the film stars Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi and more in pivotal roles. It is set to release on October 6, 2023.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Shehnaaz Gill talks about importance of Yoga, reveals secret of maintaining good health