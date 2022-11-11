Shehnaaz Gill's bewitching look in black ensemble proves sheer is the real glam deal
After Uunchai, Shehnaaz Gill attended the screening of a Netflix film 'Monica O My Darling' in the city on November 10 and made heads turn at the event with her stunning outfit.
Black outfits have definitely grabbed the front seat in fashion as the color promises attention, style, and all things glamour. The colour is easy to please, fun to style, and sure to make a bewitching statement at all times. Seems like celebrities follow this secret devotedly in order to stand out and impress the fashion police. Running along with the bandwagon and following it religiously has become a norm in the entertainment industry, and we are not complaining at all!
Evert time a celebrity makes an appearance, they leave no stone unturned to surprise us by putting the best fashion foot forward. Lately, Shehnaaz Gill's sartorial choices have become the talk of the town, and needless to say, we are bowled by her style sense! Shehnaaz attended the screening of a Netflix film 'Monica O My Darling' in the city on November 10 and made several jaws drop with her sensuous look that is worth talking about.
Shehnaaz Gill's bewitching look in black ensemble:
Beware as we bring you Shehnaaz Gill's stunning look that will totally leave you stunned. The diva donned an all-black look outfit that comes with a lace detail peplum blouse featuring a ribbon bow at the neck, a plunging neckline extending to the waist, and full transparent sleeves adorned with embroidered details. She teamed up her exquisite top with black silk-satin flared silhouette pants that had sheer lace details on the sides. She sported black boots that perfectly matched her ensemble.
Her subtle makeup including light smokey eyes and nude lipstick elevated her entire look. Shehnaaz opted for minimal accessories and sported statement earrings that look classy and stylish. Make some space in your closet for this amazing ensemble, and we promise you that it will be your perfect pick for a fun-filled night!
Take a look at her PICS here-
Shehnaaz Gill's professional commitment:
Shehnaaz Gill gained fame after her stint on Bigg Boss 13. She began her career with the 2015 music video, Shiv Di Kitaab. In 2017, she made her debut as an actress in the Punjabi film Sat Shri Akaal England. Shehnaaz later starred in Kala Shah Kala and Daaka in 2019. Shehnaaz was last seen in Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. She is now set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
