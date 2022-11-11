Shehnaaz Gill's bewitching look in black ensemble proves sheer is the real glam deal

Black outfits have definitely grabbed the front seat in fashion as the color promises attention, style, and all things glamour. The colour is easy to please, fun to style, and sure to make a bewitching statement at all times. Seems like celebrities follow this secret devotedly in order to stand out and impress the fashion police. Running along with the bandwagon and following it religiously has become a norm in the entertainment industry, and we are not complaining at all!

Evert time a celebrity makes an appearance, they leave no stone unturned to surprise us by putting the best fashion foot forward. Lately, Shehnaaz Gill's sartorial choices have become the talk of the town, and needless to say, we are bowled by her style sense! Shehnaaz attended the screening of a Netflix film 'Monica O My Darling' in the city on November 10 and made several jaws drop with her sensuous look that is worth talking about.